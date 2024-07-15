Zen Tech debuts four innovative defence products

In Short:

Zen Technologies, a company that provides anti-drone technology and defence training solutions, has launched four new products – Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS, Prahasta, and Sthir Stab 640. These products enhance defence capabilities and operational efficiency. Hawkeye tracks drones up to 15 km, Barbarik-URCWS offers precise targeting for ground vehicles, Prahasta is an automated quadruped for mission planning, and Sthir Stab 640 caters to various defence requirements, empowering the Forces. The company collaborated with AI Turing Technologies for product development. The products aim to improve autonomous defence operations, combat missions, and reconnaissance efforts.

Zen Technologies Launches Four New Defence Products

Exciting news in the world of defence technology! Zen Technologies, a leading provider of anti-drone technology and Defence training solutions, has just unveiled four innovative products aimed at enhancing defence capabilities and operational efficiency.

The New Products

The four new products – Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS (Ultralight Remote Control Weapon Station), Prahasta, and Sthir Stab 640 – have been designed to cater to a wide range of Defence requirements. They aim to empower the Forces with tactical superiority and improved operational efficiency.

Innovative Collaboration

These cutting-edge products are the result of collaboration between Zen Technologies and its Pune-based partner, AI Turing Technologies.

Key Features

According to a statement from a company executive, Hawkeye is an anti-drone system camera that can track drones in all weather conditions up to 15 km. On the other hand, Barbarik-URCWS is a light-weight remote-controlled weapon station that offers precise targeting for ground vehicles and naval vessels.

The third product, Prahasta, is an automated quadruped equipped with LIDAR and reinforcement learning for real-time 3D terrain mapping and mission planning. It can be deployed as the first line of defence for commandos during operations like the one during 26/11, potentially saving lives.

Words from the Chairman

Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies, expressed his excitement about the products, stating that they represent a significant advancement in autonomous defence operations. He believes that these innovations will revolutionize combat and reconnaissance missions by integrating advanced robotics.

According to Atluri, these products address a wide range of defence requirements, from drone detection and neutralization to enhanced situational awareness and targeting capabilities.