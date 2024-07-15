New Chair to Co-Lead Climate Action Globally in Alliance

In Short:

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, is named Co-Chair of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a key initiative of the World Economic Forum. ReNew, with a focus on net-zero targets and decarbonization solutions, is part of this alliance representing $4 trillion in revenues and 5.2 GT of carbon emissions. Sinha aims to drive global climate solutions and innovations with a group of talented CEOs committed to the cause.

Renew Chief Named Co-Chair of Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders

Exciting news from the renewable energy world! ReNew, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, announced on Monday that its Chairman and CEO, Sumant Sinha, has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders – the largest CEO-led climate alliance globally and a flagship initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Driving Strategic Priorities

Sumant Sinha and the Alliance will collaborate with a group of 130 CEOs from 12 different industries to drive strategic priorities focused on combating climate change. Together, these CEOs represent a massive $4 trillion in revenues and 5.2 GT of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to 10% of global emissions.

Commitment to Net-Zero Targets

ReNew has been a member of the Alliance since 2019, recognized for its commitment to net-zero targets and innovative decarbonization solutions. In fact, ReNew is one of the few organizations in its sector with a validated 1.5°C-aligned science-based target, aiming to achieve net zero by 2040.

Driving Systemic Action

Sinha expressed his excitement about working with a talented group of co-chairs and global CEOs committed to delivering concrete climate solutions and innovations worldwide. The Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders has played a critical role in driving systemic action and fostering public-private collaboration in the global energy transition.

Accelerating the Net-Zero Transition

ReNew is dedicated to accelerating the net-zero transition and has already mitigated over 21 million tonnes of carbon emissions in the past two years. With an impressive portfolio of 21.4 GW (contracted and in the pipeline), ReNew is positioned as a global leader in the energy transition.

Pioneering Decarbonization Solutions

ReNew has been at the forefront of developing decarbonization solutions, including innovative Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), solar module manufacturing, carbon markets, power trading, and energy storage. These initiatives are crucial in helping businesses transition towards net-zero emission goals.

Continued Leadership

Since the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2022, Sinha has also served as Co-Chair of the India chapter of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, further solidifying his commitment to driving climate action.