Vedanta Aluminium increases capacity for refining alumina

Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminum producer, has increased its capacity to 3.5 MTPA with a new 1.5 MTPA alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha. The company aims to expand even further to become a top global player. They offer high-quality aluminum products like the low-carbon “green” Restora range. The expansion strengthens raw material security, reduces costs, and positions them for sustainable growth in the global market.

Guess what, folks? India’s largest producer of aluminium, Vedanta Aluminium, has just fired up its new 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at its alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha! This means their annual capacity has now reached a whopping 3.5 MTPA.

Big Plans for Even Bigger Production

According to a company statement, this new capacity boost is just one part of Vedanta Aluminium‘s grand plan to expand the Lanjigarh refinery from the current 2 MTPA to a massive 5 MTPA. The goal? To support their ever-growing aluminium production and make a mark as one of the top three players on the global stage.

Vedanta Aluminium is known for offering top-notch aluminium products like India’s first low-carbon “green” range, Restora. These products are essential in critical sectors like automotive, aerospace, defence, infrastructure, power projects, electricals, and packaging.

The Power of Vertical Integration

But wait, there’s more! The company is also a major player in producing premier smelter grade alumina (SGA), a crucial raw material for their aluminium plants in Jharsuguda (Odisha) and BALCO (Chhattisgarh).

John Slaven, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, remarked that this increased capacity strengthens their raw material resources and cuts costs for their Jharsuguda and BALCO aluminium smelters. It’s a big step towards achieving 100% vertical integration and sets them up for sustainable growth in the global aluminium market.

Did you know? Vedanta Aluminium already accounts for over 50% of the country’s aluminium production. Impressive, right?