Company Updates

Tessolve, a global semiconductor giant, achieves over ₹1,000 crore in revenue

By ITN Media
Close-up of electronic circuit board components.

In Short:

Tessolve, a global semiconductor and embedded engineering company, has surpassed ₹1,000 crore in revenue this year. Founded in 2004, the company offers end-to-end solutions from semiconductor design to testing to production and embedded software. With a 20%+ CAGR, they are focused on leadership in the semiconductor industry. Tessolve has invested in training semiconductor engineers and established labs to help customers productise their chips.

Tessolve surpasses ₹1,000 crore in revenue!

Imagine hitting a milestone of over ₹1,000 crore in revenue – that’s exactly what Tessolve, the global semiconductor and embedded engineering company, has achieved earlier this year. Pretty impressive, right?

A Trusted Partner in Semiconductor Industry

Founded in 2004, Tessolve boasts a client list that includes **80 per cent of the 20 largest semiconductor firms worldwide**. They offer end-to-end solutions, starting from semiconductor design to testing to production and embedded software. That’s quite a comprehensive range of services!

According to Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve, this achievement reflects the team’s dedication and strong collaborations with customers. “Surpassing ₹1,000 crore in revenue is a remarkable milestone for us,” he said. “In the last few years, we have grown at a 20 per cent+ CAGR, and we are on track to continue the growth path. The semiconductor industry has fresh momentum, and with our end-to-end engineering expertise, we are well-positioned in this space.”

Investing in Talent and Innovation

With a presence in over 10 countries, Tessolve has been actively investing in training semiconductor engineers to address the talent gap globally. They have even set up state-of-the-art labs in India and overseas to help customers bring their chips to market. From full-chip design to productization, Tessolve has got it all covered under one roof.

As a trusted partner for some of the world’s largest companies, Tessolve’s commitment to excellence and value-added solutions is truly evident in their success story. Kudos to the entire team at Tessolve for reaching such an incredible milestone!

SI Air Springs, part of TVS Mobility group, acquires Roberto Nuti Group
