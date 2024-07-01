Tessolve, a global semiconductor giant, achieves over ₹1,000 crore in revenue

In Short:

Tessolve, a global semiconductor and embedded engineering company, has surpassed ₹1,000 crore in revenue this year. Founded in 2004, the company offers end-to-end solutions from semiconductor design to testing to production and embedded software. With a 20%+ CAGR, they are focused on leadership in the semiconductor industry. Tessolve has invested in training semiconductor engineers and established labs to help customers productise their chips.

Imagine hitting a milestone of over ₹1,000 crore in revenue – that’s exactly what Tessolve, the global semiconductor and embedded engineering company, has achieved earlier this year. Pretty impressive, right?

A Trusted Partner in Semiconductor Industry

Founded in 2004, Tessolve boasts a client list that includes **80 per cent of the 20 largest semiconductor firms worldwide**. They offer end-to-end solutions, starting from semiconductor design to testing to production and embedded software. That’s quite a comprehensive range of services!

According to Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve, this achievement reflects the team’s dedication and strong collaborations with customers. “Surpassing ₹1,000 crore in revenue is a remarkable milestone for us,” he said. “In the last few years, we have grown at a 20 per cent+ CAGR, and we are on track to continue the growth path. The semiconductor industry has fresh momentum, and with our end-to-end engineering expertise, we are well-positioned in this space.”

Investing in Talent and Innovation

With a presence in over 10 countries, Tessolve has been actively investing in training semiconductor engineers to address the talent gap globally. They have even set up state-of-the-art labs in India and overseas to help customers bring their chips to market. From full-chip design to productization, Tessolve has got it all covered under one roof.

As a trusted partner for some of the world’s largest companies, Tessolve’s commitment to excellence and value-added solutions is truly evident in their success story. Kudos to the entire team at Tessolve for reaching such an incredible milestone!