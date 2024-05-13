Tata Power Group begins solar module production in TN, cell manufacturing to start soon

In Short:

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has started producing solar modules in Tamil Nadu, with solar cell production to follow. The new facility is expected to boost capacity-addition projects in the region. The company plans to reach a peak capacity of 4.3 GW. They will also invest in upgrading infrastructure and expanding production lines. The company aims to maintain its leadership in the solar rooftop segment and plans to participate in the PM Surya Ghar Yojana programme.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd starts commercial production of solar modules in Tamil Nadu

Exciting news alert! Tata Power Group’s arm, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, has officially begun commercial production of solar modules at its brand-new plant in Tamil Nadu. And guess what? The solar cell production is all set to kick off next month! This major milestone is expected to supercharge a number of capacity-addition projects that rely on locally manufactured products. How cool is that?

A glimpse into the facility

Situated at Gangaikondan, in Tirunelveli District, southern Tamil Nadu, the new solar cell and module facility of Tata Power Renewable Energy has already churned out about 130 MW of modules in the last quarter of March 2024. And that’s just the beginning! The manufacturing operations are poised to stabilize within the next three months, with the factory reaching its full capacity of 4.3 GW in the subsequent quarter. Talk about ramping up production!

Quotes from the CEO

During the Q4FY24 earnings call, Praveer Sinha, the MD and CEO of Tata Power, shared some exciting insights. “We will soon be producing 100 per cent domestically-manufactured cell and module, which is a requirement for many of the bids excluding the rooftop programme of the government,” he stated. Now that’s a game-changer!

Expansion plans on the horizon

But wait, there’s more! Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has revealed plans to expand its existing agreement with the Tamil Nadu government. The company aims to set up 4 GW of solar cells and modules in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli District, with a whopping investment of ₹3,000 crore. The expansion includes the installation of additional 300 MW each of cell and module lines using the latest TOPCon technology, boosting the total plant capacity to 4.3 GW. Talk about taking things to the next level!

Market leadership and future prospects

The modules produced in Tamil Nadu will initially cater to the company’s internal needs. However, with sufficient contracts already in place for the current module capacity, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd is eyeing the opportunity to venture into external sales as production ramps up. Additionally, maintaining its leadership position in the solar rooftop EPC segment, the company has installed over 2 GW of rooftop solar across the country, securing a solid 20 per cent market share. With ambitious plans ahead and initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana programme, Tata Power is all set to make a significant mark in the solar energy landscape. Exciting times lie ahead!

So, who’s ready to witness the renewable energy revolution unfold in Tamil Nadu and beyond? Stay tuned for more updates!