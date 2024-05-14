Devyani International and PVR to launch joint venture for mall food court operations.

In Short:

Devyani International Limited and PVR Inox have partnered to establish a new company for developing and operating food courts in Indian shopping malls. This collaboration will help both companies expand their market presence and reach a wider audience. PVR INOX aims to increase pre-ticketed F&B revenue and expand their F&B business. This partnership is a strategic growth opportunity for both companies.

Devyani International Limited and PVR Inox Join Forces for Food Courts in Shopping Malls

Get ready for a delicious new collaboration! QSR operator Devyani International Limited (DIL) and multiplex operator PVR Inox have come together to create a strategic partnership focused on developing and operating food courts within shopping malls in India.

A Win-Win Partnership

In a joint statement, the two companies expressed their excitement about this partnership, highlighting how it strengthens their expertise in their respective fields and expands their market presence. This collaboration will enable Devyani International & PVR INOX to connect with a broader audience and enhance their business reach.

Strategic Growth Plans

Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman of Devyani International Limited, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership and emphasized how it solidifies DIL’s position in the food courts business in India. This collaboration opens up new avenues for growth and expansion, setting the stage for a successful future for both companies.

Exciting Opportunities Ahead

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR Inox Ltd, highlighted the significance of this partnership for their F&B business strategy. By tapping into pre-ticketed F&B revenue streams, PVR INOX aims to reduce its dependency on movie lineups. The ability to promote both movies and food to a massive audience of 150 million people will be a unique selling point of this collaboration.