Tata Motors to create new subsidiary for commercial vehicles

Tata Motors has approved setting up a new subsidiary called TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd to focus on commercial vehicles. The company aims to separate its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into two separate listed entities to better capitalize on growth opportunities. The new subsidiary will house the CV business and related investments, while the passenger vehicle business, including electric vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover, will come under a separate entity.

Tata Motors to Set Up Wholly-Owned Subsidiary for Commercial Vehicles Business

Exciting news from Tata Motors today! The company’s board has given the green light to establish a brand new subsidiary dedicated solely to its commercial vehicles business.

New Unit Name: TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCVL)

This new entity, named TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCVL), will be a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, as confirmed by a recent regulatory filing.

In a strategic move announced earlier this year in March, Tata Motors decided to split its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into separate entities. This decision was made in order to maximize growth opportunities and streamline operations.

Under this restructuring plan, the commercial vehicle business and its corresponding investments will be consolidated under one entity, while the passenger vehicle business—including electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and associated investments—will be housed in a separate entity.

This bold step by Tata Motors showcases their commitment to innovation and growth in the competitive automotive industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!