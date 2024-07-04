Sunidra mattresses aims to become a ₹100 crore brand within 3-5 years

In Short:

Sunidra Mattresses aims to become a ₹100 crore brand in the next 3-5 years, currently at ₹50 crore turnover. The company’s growth has been double digits in recent years, surpassing industry growth rates. The mattress industry in India is worth ₹11,000 crore with organized segments contributing ₹4,500 crore. Sunidra recently launched Silkie mattress and an Onam consumer scheme, focusing on luxury and comfort.

Sunidra Mattresses Aims for ₹100 Crore Brand in 3-5 Years

Imagine a world where your sleep is absolutely luxurious and comfortable, that’s the goal Sunidra Mattresses is striving for! According to Navas Meeran, Chairman of Group Meeran, the company is aiming to achieve a ₹100 crore brand status in the next 3-5 years. Currently, the Sunidra brand is on track towards a ₹50 crore turnover, and the growth has been in high double digits, surpassing the industry growth rate.

The Mattress Industry Buzz

The mattress industry is bouncing back from the challenges of Covid-19, with a growth rate of 8-12 per cent for branded players. In India, the mattress industry is valued at a whopping ₹11,000 crore, out of which ₹4500 crore comes from organised segments. That’s a huge market waiting to be tapped!

Exciting Launch of Silkie Mattress

But wait, there’s more! Sunidra Mattresses recently launched the Silkie mattress along with an Onam consumer scheme called “Naadengum Nidraghosham” for customers. This launch also marks the celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary. The Silkie mattress is a masterpiece crafted with the finest materials and cutting-edge technology. It boasts of 7-zoned natural latex, wool fabric for ultimate luxury and comfort.

Setting New Comfort Standards

Shereen Navas, Managing Director of Sunidra Mattresses, is thrilled about setting new comfort standards in the mattress industry with the launch of the Silkie mattress. The Onam scheme is expected to delight consumers and make their sleep experience even more delightful. It’s all about redefining sleep in the most comfortable and luxurious way possible!