Sudarshan Chemical Industries Purchases Heubach Group for ₹1,180 Crore

In Short:

Sudarshan Chemical Industries is set to acquire Germany’s Heubach Group for ₹1,180 crore. The deal, expected to finalize in 3-4 months, aims to tackle Heubach’s recent financial struggles. This merger will expand SCIL’s product range and global presence, enhancing customer access. SCIL’s leadership plans to instill a culture of agility and efficiency post-acquisition, benefiting both companies.

<div id="content-body-68744302" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Exciting News in the Pigment Industry!</h2> <p>In a thrilling move, <strong>Sudarshan Chemical Industries (SCIL)</strong> has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the <strong>Heubach Group</strong>, a prominent player based in Germany, for a whopping ₹1,180 crore (around €127 million). This acquisition is set to reshape the landscape of the pigment market.</p> <h2>What's Next?</h2> <p>Anticipated to wrap up within the next 3-4 months, this deal is pending necessary approvals. Both companies are eager to embark on this journey together, which aims to tackle the financial hurdles that Heubach has faced over the past two years—things like climbing costs, inventory dilemmas, and high interest rates.</p> <h2>A Bright Future Ahead</h2> <p>The merger promises a robust turnaround plan, ensuring the combined entity boasts a vast portfolio of high-quality pigments. This means a stronger foothold in key markets like Europe and the Americas, enhancing SCIL’s offerings and diversifying its assets across an impressive 19 sites worldwide.</p> <p>Leading this exciting new venture will be <strong>Rajesh Rathi</strong>, SCIL’s Managing Director, who envisions creating a competitive global pigments company while maintaining the strategic importance of Frankfurt in their operations.</p> <h2>Heubach's Legacy</h2> <p>With a rich history spanning over 200 years, Heubach has established itself as the second-largest pigment player globally following its integration with Clariant in 2022. In recent fiscal years, the company reported over one billion euros in revenue, cementing its presence across Europe, the Americas, and the APAC region.</p> <h2>Customer-Centric Vision</h2> <p>Rathi emphasizes that the fusion of these two companies will enhance their customer-centric and profitable approach in the pigments sector, infusing SCIL’s renowned agility and efficiency into the newly formed organization.</p> <p><strong>Bram D’hondt</strong> from Heubach expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating their intent to revive the 200-year legacy of exceptional customer service with top-notch products.</p> <h2>Post-Acquisition Goals</h2> <p>Once the acquisition is completed, SCIL will present an extensive product range that ensures best-in-class offerings for its clients. The integration is expected to foster a culture of agility and efficiency, unlocking significant synergies across various functions.</p> <p>With 17 manufacturing sites worldwide, Heubach brings stability, critical during times of geopolitical tensions and supply chain challenges, thereby fortifying long-lasting relationships with suppliers and customers.</p> <h2>About Sudarshan Chemical Industries</h2> <p>Founded in 1952, SCIL has emerged as a leading provider of color solutions, reaching over 85 countries worldwide. The company is known for its performance colorants and a diverse array of organic, inorganic, and pearlescent pigments and dispersions.</p> <p>With manufacturing facilities in Roha and Mahad, SCIL operates under 16 well-respected brands and holds a notable 35 percent domestic market share in its category.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

