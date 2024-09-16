Strike Erupts at SJS Enterprises, Bengaluru After 192 Worker Terminations

SJS Enterprises allegedly fired 192 workers illegally from its facilities on July 8, 2024. Since September 3, these workers have been on hunger strike in Bengaluru, demanding unpaid salaries. They formed a union after their concerns were ignored, leading to tensions and suspending several workers. The union claims the company violated regulatory disclosure rules about the strike. Many workers have fallen ill during the protest.

Unrest at SJS Enterprises: Workers Stand Strong

SJS Enterprises, a company known for its expertise in decorative aesthetics, is currently facing a significant uproar. On July 8, 2024, a staggering 192 permanent employees from its manufacturing units in Agra and Kaval Village, Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South were reportedly terminated in what many are calling an illegal move. Since September 3, the affected workers have taken their fight to the streets, initiating a hunger strike in Bengaluru to voice their demands.

Strained Relations with Management

Caught in a whirlwind of unrest, the company has also been accused of withholding salaries and worker benefits, which has fueled the fire. In response to the negligence shown by management, the workers boldly formed a trade union—the SJS Enterprises Ltd Workers’ Union. However, this step has only exacerbated tensions, with reports indicating that 17 workers have faced disciplinary suspensions. According to Rajnikanth, President of the Workers’ Union, the situation has become quite dire.

Union Leaders Speak Out

“The workers have completely lost faith in the management,” lamented Santhosh H., the General Secretary of the union. Out of the 17 suspended employees, 8 were reportedly terminated without any fair inquiry, while the fate of three others remains in limbo due to suspensions. Four were also let go following what was perceived as an incomplete inquiry process.

Wider Impact on Workforce

Adding to the turmoil, Rajnikanth revealed that 175 other workers have been temporarily suspended for refusing to work under the circumstances, and disturbingly, they have been replaced with contract workers. The union is raising alarms about the management’s failure to notify the NSE and BSE regarding the ongoing workers’ strike, which they claim is a violation of SEBI disclosure norms.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The workers’ hunger strike has not been without consequences; reports indicate that 10 to 12 individuals have already been hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions. The resolve of the workers remains strong, but the physical toll is concerning.

Awaiting Company Response

Businessline reached out to SJS Enterprises for a comment on the situation but did not receive any response before press time.

A Glimpse into SJS Enterprises

Based in Bengaluru, SJS Enterprises is a provider of comprehensive design-to-delivery aesthetic solutions tailored for the automotive and consumer appliances sectors. The company specializes in producing automotive graphics, chrome-plated molded plastics, and decorative logos. Its impressive client roster includes major brands like TVS Motors, Whirlpool, Samsung, Godrej, Panasonic, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra.