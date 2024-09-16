Smart Appliances Enhance Your Festive Season with AI Innovation

This festive season, brands are promoting AI-driven appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, appealing to consumers willing to invest in smart devices. Companies like LG and Godrej are seeing high demand for these products due to benefits such as energy savings and remote monitoring. As AI technology becomes more accessible, its popularity in Indian homes is expected to grow significantly.

Embracing the Future: AI-Driven Appliances Revolutionize the Festive Season

The festive season is upon us, and it seems like **AI-driven appliances** are stealing the spotlight this year! From state-of-the-art **washing machines** and sleek **refrigerators** to smart **microwaves**, leading brands are rolling out innovative products packed with exciting AI features. It’s the perfect time for affluent consumers looking to upgrade their homes with smart and connected devices.

Smart Appliances Take Center Stage

“The demand for smart appliances is soaring,” shares **Sanjay Chitkara**, Senior Vice-President of Home Appliances and AC at **LG Electronics India**. “Our **LG AI Direct Drive washing machines** and **Smart ThinQ enabled Refrigerators** have become top sellers, thanks to their energy-saving benefits, remote monitoring capabilities, and personalized settings. We anticipate this trend to escalate even further.”

Investments on the Rise

Major players in the appliance industry, both domestic and international, are ramping up their manufacturing capabilities to produce more AI-enabled appliances. For instance, **Godrej Appliances** recently made significant investments to enhance its manufacturing facilities for a new line of fully automatic front-load washing machines that are powered by AI technology.

**Kamal Nandi**, Business Head and Executive Vice-President at **Godrej Appliances**, emphasizes that all their premium offerings in washing machines, refrigerators, and air-conditioners are now equipped with AI capabilities. “Consumers are becoming accustomed to AI-powered technologies in various gadgets, and they expect the same innovation in their household appliances,” he notes. “We foresee substantial growth and adoption in the premium appliance market this festive season, driven by AI features that deliver convenience and optimized performance.”

Long-Term Gains, Short-Term Excitement

According to **Saif Khan**, MD and CEO of **BSH Home Appliances**, the journey of adopting AI-enabled appliances in India is still at its early stages. However, urban consumers are quickly realizing the long-term benefits, including **energy efficiency**, **convenience**, and **sustainability**. “As AI technology becomes more accessible and affordable, we expect the demand for smart appliances to rise—transforming them into essential items for future homes,” he explains.

Khan further adds that in India, where the company features well-known brands like **Bosch**, **Siemens**, and **Gaggenau**, kitchens are rapidly evolving into the heart of smart homes.

Samsung Joins the AI Revolution

This month, **Samsung** proudly announced the launch of its AI-powered **Bespoke home appliances** in India, carefully designed to cater to the unique needs of local consumers. They recently unveiled their **Bespoke AI Double Door refrigerators** and a new range of washing machines that embody this innovative technology.

This festive season promises to be an exciting time as consumers welcome the cutting-edge convenience and performance that AI-driven appliances bring into their homes!