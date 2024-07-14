Schneider Electric plans to exceed 2000 retail pavilions by mid-2025.

In Short:

Schneider Electric is focusing on expanding its presence in the retail sector in India by opening new stores and enhancing availability. The company aims to have over 2000 pavilions by 2025. They are targeting tier 1 and tier 2 towns and focusing on an omnichannel approach to engage customers. Schneider Electric is also empowering its partners and launching new B2C offerings to strengthen its retail presence in alignment with sustainable solutions.

Schneider Electric’s Ambitious Plans to Accelerate B2C Sector Growth

Hey there, exciting news ahead! Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation and energy management solutions, is gearing up to boost growth in the B2C sector with a robust expansion strategy. This includes opening new retail stores, making products more accessible in general trade channels, and developing exclusive brand outlets. Their goal? To have over 2000 pavilions by the first half of 2025!

Driving Retail Expansion

In a chat with businessline, Sumati Sahgal, Vice President – Retail, Schneider Electric India, shared, “This aligns perfectly with our retail strategy. With India being the fifth largest economy globally, the potential in the retail market here is huge, and we want to grab our slice of the pie.”

The journey towards expanding their retail footprint started by pinpointing the top 200 tier 1 and tier 2 towns. Their aim is to engage customers through an omnichannel approach, blending physical store visits with online interactions.

Empowering Partners and Consumers

Sumati also mentioned their focus on educating tech-savvy consumers through digital initiatives. The company’s philosophy is simple – ensure a good shopping experience within a 5 to 10-kilometer radius in every market.

What’s more, their partners are in for a treat with efforts to boost their digital presence. From creating websites to improving SEO rankings, Schneider Electric is all set to fuel competitiveness in today’s market. Currently, they run a network of 1300 pavilions spanning over 170 pin codes!

Expanding Product Offerings and Workforce

Schneider Electric has been pushing B2C offerings with recent launches like automated Wiser 2.0 and Miluz Lara, catering to the residential market and homebuilders. They plan to leverage this focus to strengthen their presence in the retail sector, aligning with the new energy landscape and sustainable solutions. And wait, there’s more – they are eyeing a 20 percent increase in their workforce in India by 2026!

Indian Real Estate Sector on the Rise

Here’s an interesting tidbit: India’s real estate sector is on a rapid expansion spree, projected to hit USD 1 trillion by 2030! This growth, coupled with developments in retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors, is laying a strong foundation to meet India’s growing needs.

Exciting times ahead for Schneider Electric as they gear up to make big moves in the retail sector and beyond!