Samsung aims to increase market share with upcoming product launches.

In Short:

Samsung India, ranking third behind Vivo and Xiaomi in smartphone sales in the first quarter of the year, plans to boost market share with new product launches. The company is upbeat about its FE series and foldable products, aiming to enhance consumer experience with Galaxy AI. Samsung expects to maintain leadership in the premium segment and increase market share in the upcoming months.

Samsung India Optimistic About Market Performance Amidst New Product Launches

Exciting news from Samsung India as they gear up to bounce back and reclaim their position in the smartphone market. Despite slipping to the number three spot in volumes behind Vivo and Xiaomi in the January-March quarter, the tech giant is optimistic about their future performance.

New Product Launches to Drive Growth

Raju Pullan, Vice President and Head of MX Business at Samsung India, shared that the company is launching new products, especially in the festival season, to stay competitive. The FE series, including the flagship S23 FE Series, is expected to attract consumers looking to upgrade to higher-end devices. The incorporation of Galaxy artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in these models is set to enhance the user experience.

Market Share Statistics

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung’s market share dipped to 17.5 per cent in volume during the January-March quarter, with Vivo leading at 19.2 per cent. However, in terms of value, Samsung dominated with 25 per cent share due to the success of the Galaxy S24 series.

Focus on Foldable Devices

Samsung also aims to strengthen its position in the foldable market, where it currently holds an 80 per cent market share. With recent launches like the Flip Z6 and Z Fold 6, the company is confident in maintaining its leadership position in India’s premium segment.

Enhancing User Experience with Galaxy AI

The company is investing in bringing Galaxy AI closer to consumers through master classes at retail and exclusive stores. These efforts aim to showcase the productivity and convenience offered by foldable devices, making them a popular choice among users.

Future Outlook

Analysts predict a bright future for Samsung in the Indian market, with the company poised to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative smartphones. With a focus on AI and user experience, Samsung is ready to reclaim its position as a top player in the industry.