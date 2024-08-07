RIL to drill four wells in KG-D6 for gas production boost

In Short:

Reliance Industries Proposes to Enhance Gas Production in KG-D6

Reliance Industries, a major player accounting for 30% of India’s gas production, has exciting plans ahead! The company has proposed to drill four wells in the Satellite and R-Clusters at KG-D6 to enhance the production of natural gas.

Increasing Gas Recovery

The company, on average producing around 27 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD) gas from its three clusters in KG-D6 during FY24, aims to incrementally recover around 240 billion cubic feet (BCF) of this valuable commodity, known as the best energy transition fuel.

“After analyzing more than two years of production data, we are planning to drill three additional wells in R Cluster and one additional well in Satellite Cluster. This move is expected to provide incremental gas recovery of around 240 BCF from these fields,” RIL mentioned in its annual report for FY24.

KG-D6 Deepwater Achievements

Since the start of production, Block KG-D6 has set global benchmarks with impressive operational performance, achieving 99.9% uptime and over 13 years of incident-free operations, RIL proudly stated.

The company’s recent projects – R Cluster, Satellite Cluster, and MJ – are now operational and have been successfully leveraging existing infrastructure, resulting in cost savings.

In FY24, the average production from these fields amounted to about 27 million MSCMD gas and around 18,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate, meeting expectations.

Growth in Gas Production

RIL has successfully completed three rounds of e-auction for gas contracts, signing deals with buyers across various sectors such as fertilizer, city gas distribution, refineries, and aggregators.

In addition, the company initiated condensate production from the MJ Field in KG-D6 Block in April 2023, leading to successful completion of five rounds of auctions and 12 cargo offtakes by March 2024.

Exploration Ventures

RIL’s exploration efforts have been equally robust, with the acquisition of Block KGUDWHP-2018/1 (KG-UDW1) under the OALP II licensing round and the subsequent drilling of the first exploration well.

Furthermore, during the year, RIL acquired Block KG-UDWHP-2022/1 (KG-UDW2) under the OALP VIII licensing round, signaling continued expansion in exploration activities.

Focus on Coal Bed Methane

RIL is also making strides in the production of coal bed methane (CBM) with the execution of a 40 multi-lateral horizontal well program in SP (West), a pioneering effort in India. With 13 horizontal wells already drilled and 10 in production, the preliminary results are promising.

To expand its reach, Reliance Gas Pipeline, a subsidiary of RIL, operates the 302 km Shahdol-Phulpur Pipeline, connecting the CBM gas fields with the National Gas Grid, ensuring access to consumers across the country.