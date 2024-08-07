Corning and Telangana collaborate on skilling initiatives

In Short:

Corning Inc, an American multinational firm specializing in advanced glass and ceramics, has partnered with the Telangana Government to train local workers in manufacturing and chemical engineering. This collaboration aims to make Telangana’s youth more competitive globally. Corning will also be involved in the Flow Chemistry Technology hub, strengthening the state’s position as an innovation hub in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Their pharmaceutical glass tubing facility will start production in mid-2025, boosting productivity in Telangana’s growing pharmaceutical sector.

Welcome to the Future of Skills Training in Telangana with Corning Inc!

Get ready, Telangana! A new era of skilling is on the horizon as Corning Inc joins hands with the Telangana Government to revolutionize advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies.

What’s Brewing in the Skilling Arena?

Picture this – a team from Corning led by the dynamic Ronald Verkleeren, Senior Vice-President of the Emerging Innovations Group, coming together with the visionaries at the Telangana Government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the bustling city of New York. Exciting, right?

But that’s not all! The skilling initiatives lined up are set to transform the youth of Telangana into global powerhouses in their fields. Imagine the possibilities!

The Flow Chemistry Technology Hub

Now, let’s talk collaboration! Corning is all set to dive deep into the realms of Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a brainchild of the Telangana Government, along with Dr Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited, and the esteemed University of Hyderabad.

What does this mean for Telangana, you ask? Well, get ready to witness a groundbreaking shift in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries as Corning and Telangana join forces to pioneer the way forward in flow chemistry technology.

A Glimpse into the Future

Mark your calendars, folks! Corning’s state-of-the-art pharmaceutical glass tubing facility is gearing up for production by mid-2025. This venture is not just about boosting productivity but also about revolutionizing the operational efficiencies for Telangana’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector.

So, are you ready to embrace this new wave of skills training and technological advancements in Telangana? The future looks brighter than ever with Corning Inc leading the way!