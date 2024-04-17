Quess Corp chairman acquires Bengaluru property for ₹67.5 crore

In Short:

Chairman of Quess Corp, Ajit Isaac, bought a 10,000 square feet plot in Bengaluru’s Koramangala 3rd block for ₹67.5 crore. This deal was at ₹70,300 per square feet, higher than the last deal in the area. The property was acquired from Arvind and Geeta Reddy. Koramangala 3rd block is a high-end area known as the ‘billionaire street’, home to prominent personalities like Infosys founders and former Flipkart founders.

Big Real Estate Deal in Bengaluru!

Who’s Who in Koramangala 3rd Block

Koramangala 3rd block is like the ‘billionaire street’ of Bengaluru. It’s home to big names like Infosys founders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalkrishnan, Narayana Health founder Devi Shetty, and the former founders of Flipkart Sachin and Binny Bansal. It’s a posh area with high property prices, and Ajit Isaac just made a smart investment by acquiring property from Arvind Reddy and Geeta Reddy.

Real Estate Scene in Bengaluru

While Mumbai may have higher real estate prices, with exclusive properties selling for over ₹1 lakh a square feet, Bengaluru has its own tony areas where prices are soaring. And with deals like this one from Ajit Isaac, it’s clear that the real estate market in Bengaluru is thriving.

Exciting times in the world of real estate! Stay tuned for more updates!