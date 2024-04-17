Murdoch partner aids in Mukesh Ambani’s media empire expansion

In Short:

45,000 fans watch Mumbai Indians play Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium while Viacom18 Media employees broadcast it in 12 languages. Viacom18 aims to become a major player in Indian media with a merger involving Reliance and Disney. Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of Viacom18, focuses on profitable mobile streaming. His track record includes driving Star India’s success and building Hotstar. The goal is to capture India’s growing digital advertising market.

Revolutionizing Indian Media & Entertainment Industry

Picture this: a lively April evening at Wankhede Stadium with 45,000 cricket buffs cheering for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, over at Viacom18 Media Pvt., hundreds of dedicated employees are on a mission, broadcasting the match in 12 languages and 20 camera angles to millions across India.

Meet the Powerhouse: Viacom18 and JioCinema

From underdog to titan, Viacom18 and its streaming service JioCinema are set to dominate the $28 billion Indian media and entertainment landscape. Backed by Reliance Industries Ltd., Viacom18 is gearing up to merge with Walt Disney Co.’s India operations, expanding its reach and offerings exponentially.

Strategy for Success

With a lineup ranging from local news to blockbuster Hollywood movies, the new entity is eyeing a bigger slice of the TV ad revenue pie and tapping into the booming digital market currently dominated by tech giants like YouTube and Meta Platforms Inc. Plans are in place to incorporate e-commerce into the streaming platform, potentially challenging even Amazon.com Inc.

Visionary Leadership

At the helm is Uday Shankar, a seasoned media executive with a knack for innovation. With a rich history in media, including at Star India, Shankar is spearheading this revolution. His unique positioning bridging Hollywood and Bollywood makes him a pivotal figure in transforming India’s media landscape.

Transforming the Cricket Experience

A standout move by Shankar is offering free live streaming of the premier league on JioCinema, a move that drew in millions of viewers. The aim? To cultivate the market for mobile streaming and capitalize on the digital advertising boom sweeping the nation.

Pioneering Change

With a relentless focus on tech and product quality, Viacom18 is pushing boundaries. Shankar’s emphasis on user experience and technological excellence is evident in the state-of-the-art production hub and the meticulous monitoring of viewer engagement.

Taking the Leap

Embracing change, building for the future – that’s the ethos driving Viacom18 under Shankar’s leadership. With a strategic approach to content, distribution, and monetization, the company is poised to reshape the Indian media landscape.