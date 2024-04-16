Approval for purchase of stake in PAMP Tech & MMTC PAMP India by PAMP Ventures SA

In Short:

The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of stake in PAMP Technologies and MMTC PAMP India by PAMP Ventures SA. This is a restructuring within the MKS PAMP Group, with PAMP Switzerland as the acquiring company. The CCI has also approved the additional shareholding of Thyssenkrupp Industries India by Protos Engineering Company and Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd, who are engaged in various industrial sectors. Target provides EPC services and industrial products.

Exciting News: Acquisition Approval by CCI

Guess what? The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for the acquisition of stake in PAMP Technologies (India) Private Ltd (PAMP Technologies) and MMTC PAMP India Private Ltd by PAMP Ventures SA. How cool is that?

What’s the Buzz About?

So, what’s this all about? Well, PAMP Ventures SA (also known as PAMP Switzerland/Acquirer) is planning to acquire 100% of the share capital of PAMP Technologies and 72.65% of the share capital of MMTC PAMP India Private Ltd. It’s part of an internal group restructuring, where the ultimate parent entity, MKS PAMP Group Ltd, is transferring its shareholdings in these two companies to the acquirer.

Just to give you a glimpse, PAMP Technologies handles IT services exclusively for MKS PAMP Group companies, while MMTC PAMP focuses on refining gold and silver, as well as selling gold and silver products like coins and bars. Exciting stuff, right?

Thyssenkrupp Industries in the Mix

But wait, there’s more! The CCI has also given the thumbs up for the acquisition of additional shareholding of Thyssenkrupp Industries India Private Ltd by Protos Engineering Company Private Ltd and Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. That’s some serious business!

Under this deal, Protos acts as an agent for manufacturers of equipment, machinery, and raw materials in various sectors, with a focus on the sugar industry. On the other hand, Paharpur is into manufacturing industrial cooling systems, generating power through wind, and providing non-banking financial services. Talk about a diverse portfolio!

Thyssenkrupp Industries is all about providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, manufacturing industrial products, and offering operation and maintenance for plants. They are the real deal in the industry!

So, there you have it, some exciting developments happening in the business world. Stay tuned for more updates!