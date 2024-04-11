PVR Inox opens 14-screen megaplex in Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

In Short:

PVR INOX has launched a 14-screen megaplex at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia featuring premium formats like MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia. The theatre includes seating for 1,997 people, 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Volfoni 3D screen. The aim is to offer an immersive cinematic experience. PVR INOX is receiving positive responses for their premium screen formats nationwide.

Exciting News Alert! PVR INOX Launches 14-Screen Megaplex at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia

Have you heard the latest buzz? PVR INOX has just unveiled a massive 14-screen megaplex at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia, and it is truly a sight to behold! This state-of-the-art theatre features not one, not two, but three premium formats – MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia.

Unmatched Experience

With seating capacity for a whopping 1,997 viewers, the megaplex is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities such as 4K laser projection, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Volfoni 3D screen. It’s a movie-watching experience like never before!

Quotes from the Top Brass

Ajay Bijli, the Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd, expressed his excitement about the overwhelming response to their premium screen formats nationwide, leading to the grand opening of their largest cinema in the South. According to him, the goal is to make cinemas more experiential, and this megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia perfectly aligns with their vision.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd, couldn’t be happier about introducing the MX4D and Screen X formats to South India with this launch. It’s a proud moment for the company!

Expansion Plans

But wait, there’s more! The company has also recently announced the opening of a nine-screen multiplex in Kochi, Kerala, at Forum Mall. Looks like PVR INOX is on a roll with their expansion efforts!

Stock Performance

And if you’re curious about the financial side of things, PVR INOX stock closed at ₹1,416 on Wednesday’s trade, marking a 2.25 per cent increase on the NSE. Looks like good news all around!