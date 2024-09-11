Private Sector Constitutes One-Fifth of EIL’s Business Operations

Vartika Shukla, Chairman of Engineers India (EIL), announced that the company has nearly doubled its private sector business. They’ve diversified into various sectors, significantly increasing revenue from ₹233 crore in FY21 to about ₹650 crore in FY24. EIL is also expanding internationally, securing new contracts in Algeria, Kuwait, and the UAE, where their employee count rose from 30 to over 140.

**EIL’s Growth Surge**: A Promising Future Ahead

On Wednesday, **Vartika Shukla**, the esteemed Chairman of **Engineers India Limited (EIL)**, announced some exciting news. The state-run engineering and project management consultancy firm has practically doubled its footprint in the private sector, skillfully leveraging over **60 years of experience** both locally and internationally. This growth is nothing short of remarkable!

Diversification Powers EIL

Once solely recognized in the oil and gas sector, EIL has diversified its offerings. The company has expanded into several vibrant sectors, including infrastructure, crude oil storage, fertilizers, ports, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), coal gasification, defense, and even renewable energy. This strategic diversification has significantly bolstered EIL’s revenue streams.

Impressive Growth Figures

“Just a few years ago, we were seeing a mere 10-12% of our business inflow coming from the private sector,” Shukla revealed. “Today, that figure has surged to **20%**—a substantial increase, both in volume and absolute value.” In FY21, EIL recorded an inflow of approximately **₹233 crore** from private sectors, and in FY24, this figure jumped to an impressive **₹650 crore**.

As of **March 31, 2024**, EIL’s order book had reached a significant total of **₹7,823 crore**. But that’s not all! Within the current fiscal year, the **Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU)** has already secured new business worth **₹4,681 crore**, expanding its order book to around **₹11,350 crore** by **August 31**.

Global Ambitions: Looking Beyond Borders

Shukla was particularly upbeat about EIL’s international ventures. “We are aggressively harnessing opportunities on a global scale,” she stated. Recently, EIL has secured **₹499 crore** in new contracts and has made its mark in **Algeria** and **Kuwait**, while maintaining strong ties with the **UAE** to boost trade relations with **India**.

The growth of EIL’s workforce in the UAE underscores this positive direction—up from around **30 employees** just a year and a half ago to over **140** today!

Focus on ADNOC: A Booming Relationship

When asked about the focused efforts on **Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)** and the UAE, Shukla emphasized that the region is actively investing in expanding its oil production capacity—from **4 million barrels per day** to **5 million barrels**. ADNOC’s diverse interest in various sectors presents unique opportunities for EIL to offer its specialized services.

“We believe there’s tremendous value in what we bring to the table. We are positioning ourselves as a hub to cater to numerous projects around the UAE,” she added.

In terms of financials, EIL’s UAE unit is showing profitability. Last year, the company recorded a business inflow of **₹146 crore** from **Abu Dhabi**, up from **₹32 crore** in FY22. For **FY25**, the inflow so far has reached about **₹141 crore**, with Shukla optimistic about the billion-dollar opportunities that lie ahead.