Agappe Diagnostics and Fujirebio Holdings Partner to Create Diagnostic Tools

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. has partnered with Fujirebio Holdings Inc. to launch India’s first “Make in India” In-Vitro Biomarkers using CLEIA technology. This advancement enables early detection of diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer, improving treatment outcomes. The collaboration supports India’s healthcare self-reliance and includes a new manufacturing facility in Kakkanad, enhancing Agappe’s capabilities in essential diagnostic tools.

Agappe Diagnostics Joins Forces with Fujirebio for Groundbreaking Biomarker Innovation

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd., a prominent player in India’s In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) scene, is making waves with an exciting new partnership with Fujirebio Holdings Inc. from Japan. Together, they’re set to launch the first-ever “Make in India” In-Vitro Biomarkers utilizing cutting-edge CLEIA (Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay) technology.

A Game-Changer for Diagnostics

This collaboration represents a monumental step forward in the Indian diagnostic landscape. The release of this advanced CLEIA technology brings with it the promise of enhancing early detection methods for critical health issues, including Alzheimer’s, various cancers, and gastrointestinal disorders. The early identification of Alzheimer’s is particularly transformative, as it may significantly slow neurodegeneration when combined with appropriate medications and lifestyle modifications, helping to delay the inevitable onset of the disease.

Revolutionizing IVD Practices

In the world of In-Vitro Diagnostics, the role of CLEIA technology is paramount. It plays a crucial role in screening, early detection, monitoring disease progression, and tailoring personalized treatments. As highlighted by Thomas John, Managing Director of Agappe Diagnostics, its utilization in oncology can notably increase survival rates through the early identification of cancer markers.

A Significant Leap in Immunoassay Technology

The partnership between Agappe Diagnostics and Fujirebio Holdings Inc. signifies a noteworthy advancement in immunoassay technology within India. Thanks to initiatives such as technology transfer and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) agreements, this collaboration has already yielded the launch of innovative cartridge-based CLEIA systems.

Embracing “Make in Kerala for the Globe”

This partnership is also a testament to the “Make in Kerala for the Globe” initiative, aimed at reducing import reliance, minimizing costs, and fostering self-sufficiency in essential healthcare technologies, as noted by John.

Expanding Horizons with New Facilities

In a fantastic upgrade, Agappe Diagnostics has unveiled a new, 1 lakh sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at Infopark, Kakkanad. This new addition complements Agappe’s existing reagent unit in Pattimattom and its inaugural equipment manufacturing unit at Kinfra, Nellad.