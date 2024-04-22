Pratip Mazumder named as inDrive’s country manager for India

In Short:

Pratip Mazumder has been appointed as the Country Manager for inDrive India, with a focus on business verticals, government relations, partnerships, and initiatives. With 10 years of experience in tech industries, he aims to strengthen collaborations and regional partnerships in India. InDrive, backed by $150 million from General Catalyst, has seen significant growth and aims to define the future of ride-hailing.

A Warm Welcome to Pratip Mazumder, the New Country Manager of inDrive India!

Exciting news has just arrived as inDrive, a leading mobility services platform, has appointed Pratip Mazumder as the Country Manager for inDrive India. With his extensive 10 years of experience in online and consumer tech industries, Pratip is all set to lead inDrive’s business verticals and oversee local government relations, partnerships, and inVision initiatives.

A Vision for Growth

In a statement, the company expressed confidence that Pratip’s leadership role will help inDrive strengthen collaborations with key stakeholders and regional partnerships to accelerate its growth in India. Mark Lougharn, the president of inDrive, emphasized the crucial role Pratip will play in driving the company’s continued success across India.

Pratip Mazumder, in his own words, shared his enthusiasm for the new role, expressing his eagerness to work with the incredible teams and partners at inDrive to deliver a fantastic ride-hailing experience in the region.

A Wealth of Experience

Prior to joining inDrive, Pratip Mazumder led business development and partnerships at Aegon Life India. He also held influential positions at Uber and Practo, showcasing his expertise in the industry. Pratip holds an MBA in Marketing from the esteemed T. A. Pai Management Institute.

It’s worth noting that inDrive recently secured $150 million from General Catalyst, underlining its growth trajectory. Reports indicate a significant 54% increase in net revenue for the company in 2023, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Looking Ahead

With the global ride-hailing market projected to reach $215.70 billion by 2028, as per data platform Statista, inDrive is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth under Pratip’s leadership.

Welcome aboard, Pratip Mazumder, and here’s to a successful journey ahead with inDrive!