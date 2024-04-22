Air India says goodbye to Boeing 747 aircraft.

In Short:

The first of the last four Boeing 747s of Air India, known as the “queen of the skies,” flew out of Mumbai’s airport for the final time. The 747 was iconic and played a significant role in making air travel more affordable and accessible. Despite retirement from commercial service, it remains popular among aviation enthusiasts. Air India’s remaining 747s have been sold to foreign companies for use as freighters or scrap.

Goodbye to the Queen of the Skies: Air India’s Boeing 747 takes its final flight

Oh, the nostalgia! The first of the last four of **Air India**’s Boeing 747 bid farewell as it flew out of Mumbai’s international airport for the last time on Monday. The pilots flying the aircraft even performed a heartwarming “Wing Wave” — an aviation tradition reserved for retiring or concluding flights.

End of an Era

**Air India** welcomed its first Boeing 747 with open arms on March 22, 1971. Known as the “Jumbo Jet,” this aircraft was truly an icon in the aviation world. Back in the late 1960s, there was a surge in air travel demands, leading to the need for larger capacity aircraft. Responding to this, Boeing came up with the 747, which was a game-changer. It entered commercial service with Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) in January 1970, connecting New York and London with its inaugural flight. The 747’s ability to carry more passengers than any other airliner back then quickly made it a favorite among airlines.

A Symbol of Innovation

“The 747 has left an indelible mark on aviation history. It played a crucial role in making long-distance travel more affordable and accessible to people around the world. Its unique hump, housing the cockpit, made it instantly recognizable,” shared an avid aviation fan.

“Despite retiring from commercial service with many airlines, the Boeing 747 still holds a special place in the hearts of aviation enthusiasts and the public, symbolizing a golden age of air travel and human ingenuity,” added an industry expert.

What’s Next for the Boeing 747s

The **Air India** aircraft, recently de-registered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was named Agra. There are three more 747s in the **Air India** fleet. These aircraft have found new homes with foreign companies, potentially being repurposed as freighters for long-haul cargo transportation, or even used for spare parts.