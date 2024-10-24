Petronet LNG Reports Q2 Net Profit of ₹849 Crore

Petronet LNG reported a 4% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹849 crore for Q1 FY25, thanks to stable LNG prices and improved capacity use. However, profit dropped 23% from the previous quarter. Total income was around ₹13,226 crore, with expenses at ₹12,084 crore. The board approved a ₹7 interim dividend. The Dahej terminal set a record processing 473 tBtu of LNG in H1 FY25.

Petronet LNG Reports Impressive Growth in Q1 FY25

On Thursday, **Petronet LNG**, the state-run natural gas company, announced a remarkable 4% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching approximately ₹849 crore for the first quarter of FY25. This achievement can be attributed to stable liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and enhanced capacity utilization.

Quarterly Comparison Highlights

While the net profit reflects positive growth compared to last year, it did experience a 23% decline when compared sequentially to the previous quarter. For the July-September period of FY25, **Petronet** reported a consolidated total income of about ₹13,226 crore, slightly down from ₹13,593 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹12,686 crore in Q2 FY24.

Expenses and Operational Efficiency

Looking closely at expenses, the total costs for the quarter were approximately ₹12,084 crore, a slight decrease from ₹12,114 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to ₹11,587 crore in Q2 FY24. The company highlighted the achievement of its robust financial performance through increased operational efficiency and higher capacity utilization at the **Dahej terminal**.

Board of Directors Approves Interim Dividend

In light of these positive developments, the board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, showing their commitment to rewarding stakeholders amidst a competitive market.

LNG Processing Achievements

During Q2 FY25, the **Dahej terminal** processed a commendable 225 trillion British thermal units (tBtu) of LNG, up from 210 tBtu in Q2 FY24, though slightly down from 248 tBtu in Q1 FY25. Overall, the volume of LNG processed by **Petronet** in Q2 FY25 reached 239 tBtu, compared to 223 tBtu and 262 tBtu in the corresponding previous quarters.

Record LNG Processing in H1 FY25

For the first half of FY25, the **Dahej terminal** set a record by processing a staggering 473 tBtu of LNG, outperforming the 428 tBtu processed in the same period last year. The total LNG volume processed by **Petronet** during this half year is also impressive, at 501 tBtu, compared to 453 tBtu in H1 FY24.