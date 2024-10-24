Schneider Electric to Deliver Energy Management Solutions for Noida Airport

Schneider Electric has partnered with Noida International Airport to enhance its building and energy management systems. This collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency and sustainability through advanced technologies that optimize energy use and reduce costs. The solutions will integrate renewable energy and various airport systems, helping achieve sustainability goals while maintaining effective monitoring and control. Maintenance and upgrades will also be supported.

Exciting Partnership Between Schneider Electric and Noida International Airport

On Thursday, **Schneider Electric** announced an exciting new partnership with **Noida International Airport** that promises to innovate building and energy management solutions at the airport.

Boosting Efficiency and Sustainability

Through this strategic alliance, **Schneider Electric** is set to implement comprehensive building management solutions, which include advanced technologies like **Electrical SCADA** and **Advanced Distribution Management Systems**. These initiatives will significantly enhance the airport’s operational efficiency while championing sustainability.

The technologies introduced through this partnership are designed to optimize energy efficiency, lower operational costs, and reduce the environmental impact of airport operations. This is a great step forward for the airport’s commitment to greener practices.

Also read: Noida airport launch delayed to April 2025

Innovative Solutions for Seamless Operation

One of the main highlights of this collaboration is the integration of renewable energy sources, the implementation of intelligent building management systems, and the deployment of advanced automation and control technologies. These steps aim to not only enhance overall airport operations but also considerably cut down on energy consumption and carbon emissions.

With this partnership, **Schneider Electric** will provide cutting-edge digital solutions that enable effective monitoring and control of Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services across the airport.

Also read: Noida airport to have electric ground equipment, paperless passenger service: CEO Christoph Schnellmann

Ensuring Seamless Connectivity

The initiative also focuses on the integration of essential airport subsystems such as **Baggage Handling Systems** and **Passenger Boarding Bridges**, ensuring a streamlined and productive operational environment.

Also read: Schneider Electric launches 8 energy-saving innovative products

Supporting Sustainability Goals

The solutions being rolled out will enable **Noida International Airport** to meet its sustainability objectives by providing energy and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) dashboards. These tools will monitor energy usage and conduct thorough analyses of energy consumption patterns.

**Schneider Electric** is committed to supporting the airport with ongoing maintenance, upgrades, and ensuring the scalability of implemented systems. These systems will operate using open protocols like **BACnet**, **Modbus**, and **API**, ensuring smooth communication and operational interoperability.

A Collaborative Journey from the Start

Since the early design and conceptual phases, **Schneider Electric** has been deeply engaged with **Noida International Airport**, working diligently to understand its requirements. This collaboration aims to prepare the airport to effectively manage the anticipated influx of passengers while maintaining a high level of service.