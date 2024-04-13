Petregaz India completes ₹600 crore LPG terminal at Krishnapatnam

In Short:

Petregaz India, a subsidiary of Petredec Group, opened a new LPG Import and Storage Terminal in Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of ₹600 crore. The facility aims to provide cost-effective and reliable solutions to LPG marketers and customers. CEO Susheel Raina stated that the Terminal can improve LPG supplies and infrastructure in India, supporting the transition to cleaner energy.

Petregaz India Inaugurates New LPG Import Terminal

Exciting news alert! Petregaz India, a subsidiary of Petredec Group, has just opened its brand new LPG Import and Storage Terminal at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

A Game-Changing Facility

This state-of-the-art facility, which required an investment of ₹600 crore, will revolutionize the LPG industry by providing cost-effective and reliable solutions to LPG marketers, as well as residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive customers.

The Terminal is strategically located within the Adani Krishnapatnam Private Port at Krishnapatnam, just 25 km from Nellore.

Benefits for Everyone

According to Susheel Raina, CEO of Petregaz India, the Government-run oil companies can utilize the Terminal’s capacity to enhance LPG supplies in the hinterland, streamline logistics, and bolster India’s LPG infrastructure. This development will also empower private marketers and bottlers by improving access to LPG in an historically underdeveloped area of the country.

“With the launch of the new Terminal, we look forward to collaborating with a diverse range of customers and partners, both large and small, to support India’s transition towards cleaner burning and more accessible LPG,” added Raina.

About Petredec and Petregaz

Petredec is a global leader in the LPG industry, engaged in trading, transporting, and distributing LPG worldwide. The company boasts a modern fleet of 35 LPG carriers, primarily VLGCs, and has a growing footprint in the LPG downstream sector with three LPG import terminals located in the Indian Ocean region.

Petregaz, on the other hand, is the downstream subsidiary of the Petredec Group, specializing in LPG import, storage, and large-scale distribution. In India, Petregaz Krishnapatnam Private Limited operates within the premises of the Adani Krishnapatnam Port Private Limited on the East Coast.