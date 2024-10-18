Persistent Systems unveils AI software development platform; shares slide

In Short:

Persistent Systems launched SASVA 2.0, an upgraded AI software development platform that enhances the software lifecycle with both generative and deterministic AI. Key features include project assessment tools, AI-assisted coding, and automated bug fixing, promoting efficient collaboration between humans and AI. The platform also offers real-time support and cost forecasting, supporting data-driven decisions in software development.

<div id="content-body-68768223" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Persistent Systems Launches SASVA 2.0 - A Game Changer in Software Development</h2> <p>In an exciting development today, <strong>Persistent Systems</strong>, a leader in digital engineering, has proudly introduced <strong>SASVA 2.0</strong>. This enhanced version of their AI-driven software development platform promises to transform how software is created and maintained.</p> <h3>What's New with SASVA 2.0?</h3> <p>SASVA 2.0 brilliantly merges generative and deterministic AI capabilities, making it a powerhouse that streamlines the entire software development lifecycle—from the inception of an idea to post-deployment tasks. It's designed to make life easier for developers and product managers alike.</p> <h3>Market Update</h3> <p>As of 1 PM today, shares of <strong>Persistent Systems Limited</strong> were trading at ₹5,505.20, reflecting a slight dip of ₹30.80 or 0.56% on the NSE.</p> <h3>Feature-Rich and User-Focused</h3> <p>The new platform has rolled out a host of useful features, including:</p> <ul class="article-bullet-list"> <li>Project assessment tools</li> <li>AI-assisted coding capabilities</li> <li>Automated bug fixing</li> </ul> <p>These enhancements aim to empower product managers to forge data-driven roadmaps while allowing development teams to allocate tasks seamlessly between human developers and AI tools.</p> <h3>Building on the Original</h3> <p>SASVA 2.0 is not just an upgrade; it builds on its predecessor launched earlier this year. The new version introduces comprehensive project assessment features that evaluate technology, security, and technical debt, along with providing cost forecasts. Additionally, it offers real-time support options and a dynamic knowledge base to aid customer service teams.</p> <h3>Expert Insights</h3> <p><strong>Sandeep Kalra</strong>, the CEO of Persistent Systems, accentuated the platform's emphasis on efficiency and data-driven choices in software development. Meanwhile, <strong>Mukesh Dialani</strong>, IDC Research Vice President, underscored the critical role of generative AI in enhancing software engineering services, asserting that platforms like SASVA could provide meaningful advancements in the field.</p> </div>

