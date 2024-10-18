John Distilleries Set to Launch New Single Malts, Triples Goa Production

In Short:

John Distilleries Ltd (JDL) is expanding its Paul John Single Malts (PJSM) range with three new additions and plans to launch two more Select Casks soon. They are tripling production capacity to 3 million liters annually at their Goa distillery. JDL exports PJSM to over 50 countries and is exploring new markets, with a ₹100 crore investment in the Goa plant.

<h2>Exciting Expansion for John Distilleries Ltd!</h2> <p><strong>John Distilleries Ltd (JDL)</strong> is gearing up to elevate its renowned <strong>Paul John Single Malts (PJSM)</strong> category with the introduction of three exciting new additions this fiscal year. But wait, there's more! The company is also launching two new <strong>Select Casks</strong> in the PJSM lineup in the coming months. As if that wasn't enough, JDL is set to triple its production capacity—from a solid 1.3 million litres to a whopping 3 million litres annually. The much-anticipated <strong>Goa PJSM distillery</strong> is on the verge of full operation!</p> <h2>Exclusive Launches at Kempegowda International Airport</h2> <p>The excitement includes the upcoming launch of the <strong>Paul John Single Malt X</strong>, created in an exclusive partnership with <strong>Avolta Duty-Free</strong>. This special single cask will be available at <strong>Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport</strong>. Another highlight is the <strong>Paul John Single Malt Mitr 3</strong>, an exclusive single-cask offering for the <strong>Malt Society of Arabia (MSA)</strong>. Plus, let's not forget the <strong>Paul John Single Malt "Ego"</strong>, a unique release from the brand's <strong>Alter-Ego</strong> cask series, available exclusively for the <strong>Single Malt Amateur Club (SMAC)</strong> based in Bengaluru.</p> <h2>Insights from the Chairman</h2> <p>"India is currently one of the largest whiskey-consuming countries, but single malt is relatively new," shared <strong>Paul P John</strong>, Chairman of John Distilleries. "Apart from what we used to buy from international markets, Indian companies have now started producing high-quality single malts, which is resonating well with Indian whisky aficionados."</p> <h2>Global Reach and Ambitious Plans</h2> <p>The PJSM brand is already making waves, being exported to over <strong>50 countries</strong>, and it stands out as the fastest-growing segment in JDL's export portfolio. With the upgraded Goa distillery soon fully operational, JDL is set to significantly boost its PJSM exports. The company is also exploring new international markets while expanding its presence across India. Notably, JDL has invested a remarkable <strong>₹100 crore</strong> in the Goa plant to support this expansion.</p> <h2>Diverse Portfolio of Offerings</h2> <p>JDL boasts a diverse portfolio, including single malts, <strong>XO brandy</strong>, crafted gins, blended whiskies, premium wines, and IMFL whisky/brandy spirits. But that's not all—they're planning to introduce new rums and vodka, too! Currently, JDL has distilleries in <strong>12 locations across eight Indian states</strong>, producing an impressive total of about <strong>24 million cases</strong> annually, with sales exceeding <strong>22 million cases</strong> last fiscal year.</p> <h2>Market Growth and Sales Figures</h2> <p>Industry sources report that PJSM's domestic market sales in FY24 neared <strong>72,000 cases</strong>, demonstrating a consistent growth rate of <strong>30% year-on-year</strong> over the past three years. PJSM now holds approximately <strong>20% market share</strong> in the premium sector, with <strong>Karnataka</strong>, <strong>Goa</strong>, <strong>Haryana</strong>, and <strong>Maharashtra</strong> leading the way in sales.</p> <p>On the international front, JDL reported selling over <strong>30,000 PJSM cases</strong> in FY24, mirroring the domestic trend with a remarkable <strong>30% year-on-year growth</strong>. Prominent international markets include the <strong>US</strong>, <strong>France</strong>, <strong>UAE</strong>, and <strong>Japan</strong>, with PJSM accounting for about <strong>50% of JDL's international sales</strong>.</p>

