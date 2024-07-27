NTPC reports ₹5,506 crore net profit in Q1 FY25

In Short:

NTPC, a state-run power company, reported a 12% increase in net profit to ₹5,506 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose by 13% to ₹48,982 crore. The company generated 114 billion units of electricity and has an installed capacity of over 76 gigawatts. Despite construction halts in Uttarakhand due to land subsidence concerns, NTPC is confident in continuing its 520 MW hydroelectric project.

NTPC Records 12% Growth in Net Profit in Q1 FY25

State-run NTPC has reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹5,506 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year. This is great news for the country’s largest power generator!

Financial Performance

The company’s total income rose by almost 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹48,982 crore in Q1 FY25. This includes revenue from operations related to the sale of energy through trading and solar stations.

Operational Highlights

The NTPC Group generated around 114 Billion Units in Q1 FY25, showcasing an increase in performance compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a Plant Load Factor of 80.39 per cent at its coal stations, outperforming the national average.

Hydropower Project Update

NTPC is working on a 520 MW Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand. There were previous concerns related to land subsidence in Joshimath Town, leading to a halt in construction activities. However, the company has clarified that the project is not linked to the issue as confirmed by expert reports.

Recent court directives have allowed NTPC to resume construction activities with certain conditions in place. The Company remains confident in overcoming any challenges and continuing with the project.

It’s inspiring to see NTPC’s commitment to sustainable growth and dedication to overcoming obstacles for the betterment of the energy sector!