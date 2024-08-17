Navneet Education Launches ₹100-Crore Buyback Offer Starting August 20

Navneet Education Ltd. has just announced an enticing offer for its shareholders! Starting from August 20 and running until August 26, 2024, the company is set to initiate a buyback of equity shares worth up to ₹100 crore.

This buyback offer will be executed on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, exclusively for shareholders holding equity shares as of the record date, which is August 13, 2024.

Funding and Regulatory Compliance

In alignment with the provisions of the Companies Act, the resources allocated for this buyback will not exceed 10% of the total fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company, as detailed in their regulatory filing. On a standalone basis, the maximum amount earmarked for this buyback is approximately ₹127.82 crore.

Shareholder Benefits and Company Strategy

The promoter and its group hold a significant 63.31% stake in the company, indicating a strong alignment with the proposed buyback initiative. The move is designed to enhance capital efficiency and allow Navneet Education Ltd. to return excess cash to its shareholders.

According to the company, “We believe this buyback will boost return-on-equity through cash distribution and enhance earnings per share by reducing the equity base, ultimately fostering long-term shareholder value.”

This buyback presents an excellent opportunity for shareholders to either sell their shares for cash or hold onto their shares, thus potentially increasing their ownership percentage post-buyback without any additional investment.

A Glimpse Into Navneet Education’s Diverse Operations

Navneet Education Ltd. is not just focused on equity shares; its business operations span multiple sectors. The company is deeply involved in content publishing, the stationery market (including exports), school management (they operate 95 schools under the ‘Orchid International’ brand), and the rapidly growing e-learning segment.