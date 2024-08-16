Ashok Leyland Targets Single-Digit Growth in FY25 for MHCV Segment

Ashok Leyland forecasts single-digit growth in FY25 for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV), following an 8% growth in Q1. There’s increased interest in electric trucks from FMCG and e-commerce sectors. The company will hold a Mini Expo in Navi Mumbai and 10 other locations. Despite high costs of electric vehicles, Ashok Leyland aims to sell 500 electric and alternative fuel trucks this year, while the Bangladesh crisis is not expected to heavily impact the industry.

Growth Prospects for **Ashok Leyland** in FY25

**Ashok Leyland**, a prominent name in the commercial vehicle industry, is anticipating a modest single-digit growth for FY25 in its **Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV)** segment. Excitingly, the company has noted a surge in inquiries for electric trucks from **Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)** and **e-commerce** sectors across the nation.

Positive Trends and Expectations

“The commercial vehicle industry experienced an impressive growth of eight percent in the first quarter. Last year, we recorded nearly 400,000 units sold. For FY25, we’re aiming for single-digit growth, with our outlook for the MHCV segment expected to improve come September. Thanks to a promising monsoon, we have high hopes for the agricultural sector,” said **Sanjeev Kumar**, President – MHCV at **Ashok Leyland**, in an interview with businessline.

Showcasing Innovation at Mini Expo

To showcase its innovative range of commercial vehicles and buses, **Ashok Leyland** is organizing a **Mini Expo** in **Navi Mumbai**. This event will feature an impressive lineup of vehicles, including:

15 M Bus Chassis

**Boss EV**

**AVTR 3522 LNG**

**AVTR 5525AN 4X2 AC**

**AVTR 4825HN AC 30FT**

**AVTR 4825TN HD AC**

**AVTR 3532TN 8X4**

**BOSS 1915 22FT**

**ECOMET 1615 8.5 CUM TIPPER**

**OYSTER Vi SCHOOL** (53 seater)

**OYSTER Vi STAFF** (40 seater)

This expo will take place in **10 locations** across the country, with Mumbai being one of the highlighted stops.

Electric Vehicle Demand vs. Costs

As the interest in electric vehicles surges within the **MHCV** sector, **Ashok Leyland** acknowledges that the overall ownership costs for these innovative trucks remain steep. “We’ve launched an electric truck in the **Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV)** category. However, bridging the gap in total ownership costs is a hurdle we need to overcome, as the expense of EV trucks significantly exceeds that of diesel alternatives,” Kumar explained.

Sales Projections for Alternative Fuel Trucks

The company has set its sights on selling **500 electric and alternate fuel trucks**, which also include LNG models, before the year concludes.

Assessing the Impact of the Bangladesh Crisis

While there are concerns that the current crisis in **Bangladesh** may have repercussions for the Indian commercial vehicle scene, **Ashok Leyland** anticipates only minimal impact on the industry overall.

“Every economy has its ebbs and flows; this is just a temporary setback and shouldn’t significantly affect commercial vehicle manufacturers,” **Sanjeev Kumar** reassured.