Mother Dairy targets ₹17K cr turnover in FY25 due to increased demand: MD

In Short:

Mother Dairy is aiming for a 13% growth, targeting a turnover of ₹17,000 crore this fiscal year. They are a leading milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, selling edible oils pan-India, and fresh fruits & vegetables through ‘Safal’ outlets. They have seen significant revenue growth in the past three years and plan to introduce new products and expand their national presence. They are also investing in new dairy processing plants and strengthening their market presence.

Mother Dairy Aims for 13% Turnover Growth to ₹17,000 Crore

Get ready for some exciting news from Mother Dairy! The company is all set to target a 13% growth in its turnover, aiming for a whopping ₹17,000 crore this fiscal year. How amazing is that!

Delighting Consumers Across India

Mother Dairy has been a household name, especially in Delhi-NCR, providing top-quality milk to its consumers. Apart from dairy products, it also offers edible oils under the popular ‘Dhara’ brand and fresh fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR through its ‘Safal’ retail outlets.

Exciting Times Ahead

With its 50th anniversary just around the corner, Mother Dairy celebrated a milestone revenue of ₹15,000 crore in the last fiscal year, showcasing its consistent growth over the years. The company aims to add another ₹1,500 to 2,000 crore this fiscal year, moving towards even greater success!

Future Plans and Innovations

This fiscal year looks promising for Mother Dairy, with a focus on expanding its national presence, enhancing distribution, launching new products, and strengthening its portfolio. The company is all set to introduce new offerings in fermented dairy, sweets, and cheese categories, promising an exciting lineup for consumers.

Infrastructure and Expansion

With an eye on the future, Mother Dairy is investing in new facilities for dairy processing in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, showing its commitment to growth and innovation. The Nagpur plant, in particular, will be a mega-dairy processing plant with impressive processing capacities.

Building a Strong Portfolio

Mother Dairy is not stopping there! The company plans to expand its offerings in fruits and vegetables, introducing greenfield plants in Karnataka and Gujarat for pulp and frozen portfolios. It’s also looking to strengthen its presence in the edible oils market under the ‘Dhara’ brand.

Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1974, Mother Dairy has come a long way to become a leading player in the dairy industry. With a diverse product portfolio and a strong presence across the country, the company continues to uphold the legacy of ‘Operation Flood’ and the vision of making India a milk-sufficient nation.

Exciting times lie ahead for Mother Dairy and its loyal consumers as the company gears up for growth, innovation, and success in the coming years!