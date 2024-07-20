Kirloskar Pneumatic’s Q1 FY25 revenue up 13.6%, PBT increases by over 50%

In Short:

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL) had a good first quarter in fiscal year 2025. They grew their revenue and profit significantly compared to the previous year. The company reported total income of ₹280 crore, a 13.6 per cent increase, and profit before tax of ₹35.9 crore, a 53 per cent increase. They also had a strong order booking for the quarter and are set to expand their market by acquiring M/S Systems and Components.

Impressive Results from **Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd** in Q1 FY25

Hey there, exciting news coming your way! **Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL)**, a major player in India’s air, refrigeration, and gas compression industry, has just released some fantastic financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Can you believe it?

Incredible Growth in Revenue and Profit

**KPCL** saw a 13.6% increase in revenue from operations and a whopping 53% surge in profit before tax (PBT) compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. That’s some serious growth, right?

Key Financial Figures

For Q1 FY25, **KPCL** reported a total income of ₹280 crore, up from ₹248 crore in Q1 FY24. The PBT shot up to ₹35.9 crore, a significant increase from ₹23.5 crore in Q1 FY24. The company’s net profit after tax also witnessed a substantial growth of over 50%. Wow!

Robust Order Booking and Exciting Acquisition

The order booking for Q1 FY25 reached ₹421 crore, and as of July 1, 2024, the orders on hand were at ₹1,618 crore, showing a 20% increase from the previous year. Additionally, **KPCL** is all set to acquire a controlling interest in M/S Systems and Components, expanding its market reach. How cool is that?

R&D Initiatives and Core Business Segment

During the quarter, **KPCL** filed a record 15 intellectual properties (IPs), showcasing its focus on research and development. The compression business continues to be a core segment, contributing approximately 92% of the company’s revenue. Impressive, right?

Financial Performance Highlights

Let’s dive deeper into the financial performance for Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹275 crore, up from ₹242 crore in Q1 FY24, marking a growth of about 13.6%. The EBITDA margin also improved, and PBT witnessed a remarkable growth of over 53%. Profit after tax saw a 50% increase, and the order book stood strong at ₹1,618 crore as of July 1, 2024. Basic EPS also showed improvement. **KPCL** is surely on a roll!