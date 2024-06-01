Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Dream Edition’ cars, slashes AGS prices by ₹5,000

In Short:

Maruti Suzuki India Launches ‘Dream Edition’ of Small Cars

Exciting news from Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL)! The company has not only slashed prices of its auto gear shift (AGS) cars by ₹5,000 across all models but is also set to release a special edition of its small cars – Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio – called the ‘Dream Edition’.

New ‘Dream Edition’ Coming Soon

The ‘Dream Edition’ will be hitting the market in the next few days and will be available for a limited time only. This special edition is priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and aims to attract more customers in this segment.

Reasons Behind the Move

With sales in the mini and compact segments declining, MSIL has identified the rise in vehicle costs due to new regulations as a contributing factor. To counter this, the company has decided to lower the prices of AGS variants in all models and introduce the feature-packed ‘Dream Edition’ at no extra cost.

Expected Impact

By offering these incentives, MSIL is hopeful of generating increased sales in the mini segment. The ‘Dream Edition’ will include features like reverse parking sensors, a camera, and an infotainment system, providing customers with excellent value for money.

Current Pricing

As of now, the Alto K10 is priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh, S-Presso ranges from ₹4.27 lakh to ₹6.12 lakh, and Celerio is available at ₹5.37 lakh to ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With these innovative strategies, Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to make a significant impact in the small car segment. Stay tuned for the launch of the ‘Dream Edition’ and grab these fantastic deals while they last!