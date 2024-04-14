Mansi Tripathy explains Shell’s role in India’s energy shift

In Short:

Global oil and gas major Shell Plc, with a strong R&D base, is focusing on opportunities in CBG in India. The newly appointed Chairperson, Mansi Madan Tripathy, emphasized Shell’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 in India. Shell India has a diverse portfolio including fuel retail, EV charging, and renewable energy. The company is exploring CBG and working with the government to define the business model.

Shell Plc Eyeing Opportunities in CBG Sector in India

With a strong R&D presence in India and a well-established position in the country’s hydrocarbon sector, global oil and gas giant, Shell Plc, is now setting its sights on the burgeoning CBG (compressed biogas) market in the country.

Commitment to Energy Transition

In a recent media interaction, the newly appointed Chairman of Shell Group of Companies in India and Vice President of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, Mansi Madan Tripathy, outlined Shell’s commitment to energy transition and sustainability goals. She emphasized, “We are fully committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 in India, aligning with the government’s policies on energy security, affordability, and emissions reduction. Shell aims to be a leading player in the energy transition landscape in India.”

Focus on Renewable Energy

Tripathy highlighted Shell’s shift towards gas, power, and renewable energy sources, illustrating the company’s acquisition of Sprng Energy and its plans to delve deeper into renewables. She stated, “We are dedicated to expanding our presence in the renewable energy space, focusing on a holistic approach to energy transition.”

Community Engagement and CSR Initiatives

Tripathy also underscored Shell’s engagement with local communities through CSR programs and nature-based solutions. She mentioned the company’s initiatives such as tree planting to generate carbon credits and improve community welfare, emphasizing Shell’s comprehensive approach to sustainable practices.

Diversified Portfolio and Downstream Expansion

She highlighted Shell’s diversified portfolio in India, mentioning its downstream business in fuel retailing, mobility services, EV charging infrastructure, and lubricants. Tripathy elaborated on Shell Energy India’s gas business through the Hazira LNG terminal and the company’s exploration of opportunities in the CBG sector for future market expansion.

Exploring CBG Potential

Regarding Shell’s involvement in the CBG sector, Tripathy shared, “We are assessing both marketing and plant setup opportunities, but the business model is still evolving in India. Collaboration with the ecosystem and the government is key to shaping a sustainable and economically viable model for CBG projects.”

Upstream Considerations

While Shell remains focused on energy transition goals, Tripathy mentioned that the company is open to exploring opportunities in India’s upstream segment if they align with Shell’s strategic objectives and bring unique value. She reiterated India’s significance in Shell’s global energy transition strategy.