Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Fourth US Showroom

In Short:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has opened its 4th showroom in the USA, bringing its global total to 350 with 5 in North America. The new store in Naperville, Illinois showcases 30,000+ designs in gold, diamond, and precious gem jewellery. The company plans to expand further in North America, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Canada’s British Columbia and Alberta.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands Presence in the USA

Hey everyone, great news! Malabar Gold & Diamonds has just opened its 4th showroom in the USA, located in Naperville, Illinois. This brings the total number of showrooms for this global jewellery brand to an impressive 350, with 5 showrooms in North America.

New Showroom Inaugurated

The inauguration of the new showroom was a grand affair, with Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago, and Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, present at the event.

Expansion Plans and Product Offerings

M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, expressed his excitement about the brand’s growing footprint in the international jewellery arena. The spacious new outlet in Naperville spans over 6,400 sq ft and showcases over 30,000 stunning designs across 25 exclusive brands and collections in gold, diamond, and precious gem jewellery. From bridal jewellery to daily wear, there’s something for every occasion!

Future Initiatives

Looking ahead, Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, shared the company’s plans for further expansion in North America. They are eyeing cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, and Virginia in the USA, along with British Columbia and Alberta in Canada.

Expanding into a key Market

The USA proves to be a significant market for jewellery, thanks to its strong buying power and large population. The presence of a sizeable Indian diaspora in the country presents a promising opportunity for growth for Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Stay tuned for more updates on Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ exciting journey in the USA!