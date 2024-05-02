Ex-BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl debuts VC fund Eternal Capital

In Short:

Former BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl has launched his first VC fund, Eternal Capital, with a target corpus of ₹120 crore, expandable to ₹240 crore. The fund aims to invest in 40 start-ups in seed to pre-series A stages over three years. It has received SEBI approval and has commitments from industry leaders. Eternal Capital focuses on post-PMF stage start-ups led by seasoned operators, aiming to simplify and accelerate growth in India’s start-up ecosystem.

Former BharatPe COO Launches Maiden VC Fund ‘Eternal Capital’

Exciting news in the world of start-ups as Former BharatPe COO, **Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl**, has launched his very own VC fund called ‘Eternal Capital’. The fund has a target corpus of ₹120 crore with an additional green-shoe option of another ₹120 crore, making its total capacity an impressive ₹240 crore.

Aim of the Fund

**Eternal Capital** is a sector-agnostic fund aiming to build a diversified portfolio of ‘solutions for the future’. The plan is to invest in 40 start-ups in their seed to pre-series A stages over the next three years.

Notable Commitments

The fund has already received SEBI’s approval for a Category-I AIF and has secured commitments from well-known operators and entrepreneurs like **Suhail Sameer**, **Deep Kalra**, **Tarun Mathur**, **Adarsh Menon**, **Nalin Negi**, **Saurabh Vashishtha**, **Kunal Suri**, and **Amit Bagaria** among others.

Former Early-Stage Angel

**Dhruv** has an impressive track record as a former early-stage angel, with investments in over 50 start-ups since 2020. Some of his successful portfolio ventures include Stupa Sports Analytics, Basic Home Loans, ApniBus, Volt Money, and DrinkPrime.

Operator-Led Investment Team

**Eternal Capital** boasts an operator-led investment team that follows a broad co-investment thesis. This strategy allows the fund to counter possible selection biases and expand its network of investors and operators.

Focus on Post-PMF Stage Start-ups

The fund prioritizes investments in start-ups led by seasoned operators at a post-PMF stage, demonstrating profitable revenue potential in the mid to long term.

Founder’s Vision

Founder and Managing Partner of **Eternal Capital**, **Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl**, expressed the fund’s mission to be a ‘partner of first choice’ for founders and a preferred co-investment partner for other funds.

The fund strives to simplify and catalyse participation in India’s fast-growing start-up ecosystem with a pro-investor approach at its core.