MakeMyTrip reports 12.9% profit growth in Q1.

In Short:

MakeMyTrip’s net profit increased by 12.9% to $21 million in Q1 FY 2025, with highest ever gross bookings and revenue. Revenue grew by 31.4% y-o-y to $254.5 million. Adjusted operating profit was $39.1 million, up by 29.9%. CEO Rajesh Magow said the travel and tourism sector in India is seeing long-term growth due to factors like government investments, rising incomes, and increasing travel interest.

MakeMyTrip Booming with 12.9% Profit Increase!

Exciting news from MakeMyTrip as they reported a 12.9% year-on-year increase in net profit, hitting a whopping $21 million in Q1 FY 2025. This incredible growth was driven by their highest ever gross bookings and revenue.

Impressive Growth Across the Board

The Nasdaq-listed online travel giant revealed that their revenue surged by 31.4% year-on-year in constant currency, reaching $254.5 million in Q1 FY 2025 compared to $196.7 million in the same quarter last year. Additionally, their adjusted operating profit also saw a significant increase, standing at $39.1 million, marking a growth of 29.9% on a year-on-year basis.

Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip | Photo Credit: KSL

Exciting Vision Shared by Rajesh Magow

Rajesh Magow, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MakeMyTrip, expressed his excitement over these outstanding results. He mentioned, “We are pleased to see a robust start to this fiscal year. We believe that the long-term growth story of India’s travel and tourism sector is fuelled by multiple macroeconomic drivers like increasing government investments in travel infrastructure, rising disposable incomes of the middle class, and increasing propensity to travel.”



