Lupin collaborates with Huons to introduce Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico

In Short:

Lupin has partnered with Huons Co Ltd to introduce Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico for dry eye syndrome and corneal ulcer treatment. The unique nanoparticle technology increases tear production, providing faster relief for patients. This collaboration expands Lupin’s Ophthalmology portfolio. Huons, with a 60-year history in prescription drug manufacturing, sees the Mexico launch as a significant milestone.

Lupin partners with Huons Co Ltd to bring Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion to Mexico

Exciting news alert! Lupin has recently inked a deal with Huons Co Ltd to introduce Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico. This innovative preservative-free nanoemulsion has already received approvals in South Korea, Peru, and various countries in the Middle East for treating dry eye syndrome and corneal ulcers, bringing hope to many.

Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion stands out for its unique nanoparticle technology that accelerates relief by boosting tear production in patients suffering from keratoconjunctivitis sicca-related ocular inflammatory disease, where tear formation is impaired. This makes it a game-changer in the field of ophthalmology.

Lupin’s Perspective

Dr. Fabrice Egros, Lupin’s President of Corporate Development and Growth Markets, expressed his excitement about this collaboration with Huons. He highlighted that this partnership enriches Lupin’s Ophthalmology portfolio, opening up new avenues for growth and innovation in the Mexican market.

Huons’ Take

Yohun Aum, Huons’ Senior Director and Head of Global Business Division, shared his enthusiasm for this milestone, emphasizing the significance of introducing Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico. As a subsidiary of South Korea’s Huons Global, with a rich heritage spanning six decades in manufacturing and supplying prescription drugs, Huons is poised to make a meaningful impact in Mexico’s healthcare landscape.

This partnership signifies a convergence of cutting-edge technology, pharmaceutical expertise, and a shared commitment to enhancing patient care. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking collaboration between Lupin and Huons Co Ltd.