Broadway’s debut in Delhi – opening first store in August

In Short:

Vivek Biyani is opening a new department store called Broadway in Delhi’s Ambience Mall with two more outlets in Hyderabad and Mumbai. The stores will focus on Gen Z and Alpha customers and feature new age brands, mainly in beauty and personal care. The store concept includes live events, pop-up style spaces for brands, and interactive experiences. Foodstories, launched by Biyani’s cousins, will also be featured in the stores.

Exciting News Alert: Broadway Department Store to Open Its First Outlet in Delhi!

Get ready, Delhiites, because the first store under **Broadway**, the unique theatre-style department store format, is all set to open in August this year at Ambience Mall in Delhi. But that’s not all – two more outlets will follow in Hyderabad in September and Mumbai in March 2025. How cool is that?

Key Players

Founded by **Vivek Biyani**, Broadway has some impressive investors on board, including actor **Rana Daggubati**, serial investor **Apurva Salarpuria**, and **Anuj Kejriwal** from Anarock. The target customers for these amazing stores are the uber-cool Gen Z and Alpha generation.

Store Concept

The stores are going to be a dream come true for all you fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts out there! With a floor space ranging from 25,000 to 35,000 square feet, Broadway will feature a curated collection of 100-200 brands. And guess what? Most of these brands are new-age companies focusing on beauty and personal care products. From Plush to Bold Care, there’s something for everyone!

Ventures

What makes Broadway stand out is its innovative approach to retail. Brands will have the opportunity to showcase their products in a pop-up style, keeping the shopping experience fresh and exciting. And there’s more – you can look forward to around 10-20 live events daily at the stores! From fashion shows to makeovers, there’s going to be something happening every day.

But wait, there’s a digital twist too! Customers can also avail personalized advice from stylists and dermatologists both in-store and online.

And here’s a fun fact – Foodstories, the venture by Biyani’s cousins Avni and Ashni Biyani, will also have a space at these fabulous stores.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to experience a whole new way of shopping at Broadway department stores!