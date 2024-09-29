Lulu Group of UAE Announces Investment Plans for Andhra Pradesh

Lulu Group International will establish modern food processing and logistics centers, along with hypermarkets and a shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh. Chairman Yusuffali MA highlighted a fruitful meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, discussing the plans for an international-standard mall in Vizag, hypermarkets in Vijayawada and Tirupati, and ensuring state support for these projects.

Exciting Developments Ahead for Andhra Pradesh!

Big news is on the horizon for the people of **Andhra Pradesh**! **Lulu Group International**, a UAE-based retailer, is embarking on a remarkable journey to enhance the state’s economic landscape. **Yusuffali MA**, the visionary Chairman and Managing Director of the group, announced that they will be establishing state-of-the-art food processing and logistics centers, as well as new hypermarkets and a vibrant shopping mall, all set to unfold in Andhra Pradesh.

Fruitful Discussions in Amaravati

In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform **X**, Yusuffali reflected on his fruitful discussions with **N Chandrababu Naidu**, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, following their recent meeting. Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome his team received in Amaravati, he emphasized the longstanding friendship he shares with Naidu, stating, “I have got 18 long years of brotherly relationship with Shri. Naidu.”

Thank you very much Hon’ble @ncbn for the warm welcome to me and my team including my brother Ashraf Ali, our Executive Director at Amaravati, capital of Andhra Pradesh.

I have got 18 long years of brotherly relationship with Shri. Naidu and our discussions were very fruitful.… https://t.co/aky63EdWFw — Yusuffali M. A. (@Yusuffali_MA) September 29, 2024

Plans for Modern Amenities

In his announcement, Yusuffali shared some exciting details: “We have decided to start an international-standard shopping mall with an 8-screen IMAX multiplex in **Vizag**, along with state-of-the-art hypermarkets in **Vijayawada** and **Tirupati**.” He also highlighted the commitment to modern food processing and logistics centers across the state, which promise to elevate the local economy significantly.

I’m pleased to welcome the Chairman & MD of Lulu Group International, Mr @Yusuffali_MA, and the Executive Director, Mr Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh. I had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today. We discussed plans for a Mall and multiplex in… pic.twitter.com/itk1RuUIHX — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 28, 2024

Support from the State Government

Chief Minister Naidu also took to social media to discuss the promising outcomes of their meeting, noting, “We discussed plans for a mall and multiplex in Vizag, hypermarkets and multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with investments in the food processing sector across the state.” He expressed his assurance of the **State Government’s** unwavering support, wishing Yusuffali all the best in this ambitious endeavor.

With an impressive annual turnover of **$8 billion**, **Lulu Group International** is no stranger to success, having established a foothold in a diverse array of sectors, including hypermarket operations, shopping mall development, manufacturing, hospitality, and real estate, across **25 countries**.

Stay Tuned!

The future looks bright for Andhra Pradesh, with exciting developments on the way that promise to enhance the shopping and living experience for its residents.