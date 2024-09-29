Indian Newspaper Society Reports 11% Growth in Print Advertising for 2023

The Indian Newspaper Society reported a 10.6% increase in advertising revenue for newspapers in 2023, totaling ₹16,472.40 crore. Print media remains a key advertising medium, especially for sectors like auto and real estate. Regional language publications are recovering faster. Experts note that print aids brand exposure and storytelling, with many digital-first brands now investing in print ads for long-term growth.

Print Advertising Sees a Revitalizing Surge in India

The **Indian Newspaper Society** (INS), the heart of the newspaper and periodical industry in India, has some exciting news to share! Their members reported a booming advertising business reaching a whopping ₹16,472.40 crore in the calendar year 2023. This marks an impressive increase of 10.6% from the previous year’s figure of ₹14,892.34 crore.

The Enduring Power of Print

Industry experts are reaffirming what many already know: print remains one of the top three advertising mediums in the country. Its ability to provide mass reach and effective engagement to brands is simply unmatched.

Key Insights from INS Annual Report FY 24

According to the INS Annual Report for FY 24, **accredited advertising agencies** continue to hold the lion’s share of advertising revenue among its members. Breaking it down further, the ad revenues for **English dailies** saw a growth of 6.23%, totaling ₹3,433 crore. In contrast, **Indian language dailies** experienced a modest rise of about 2%, reaching ₹4,496.52 crore in 2023.

Experts Weigh In

**Manpreet Singh Ahuja**, Chief Digital Officer and TMT Leader at **PwC India**, emphasizes the slow but steady recovery of print media, saying, “Print media has been slowly recovering, inching towards pre-COVID levels, with regional language publications rebounding faster than other segments. Increased ad spending from the auto, real estate, BFSI, and durable sectors has driven this growth.”

What Makes Print Special?

**Sam Balsara**, Chairman of **Madison World**, elaborates on the reasons behind print’s sustained dominance in advertising. He explains that many categories, including automobiles, two-wheelers, electronics, and e-commerce, recognize that a prominent full-page advertisement in local, regional, or national newspapers is vital for impactful brand launches. Although it may appear costly per contact, print’s mass readership can trigger a significant impact in a single day — a feat that other mediums often struggle to achieve in the same timeframe. Balsara also notes a surge of successful local FMCG brands consistently utilizing regional print to reinforce their brand presence.

Positive Trends Ahead

A recent report by **TAM Media Research** indicates that ad space per publication grew by 5% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, highlighting an upward trend in print advertising.

Digital Brands Embrace Print

**Naresh Gupta**, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at **Bang in the Middle**, points out the advantages of print advertising for brands seeking scalability and immediate reach. “Print advertising helps brands garner scale and immediate reach while also allowing for long storytelling,” he states. Interestingly, he notes that even digital-first brands are making strong investments in print advertisements.

The Shift Towards Brand Marketing

Veteran adman and brand strategist **Ambi Parameswaran** highlights a significant trend among D2C brands. He explains that these brands have realized the importance of balancing performance marketing with brand marketing. Once they achieve a certain level of scale through performance marketing, they begin to allocate budgets towards print and TV advertising, ensuring their brand continues to command a premium in the market.

As we delve deeper into 2024, the resurgence of print advertising bodes well for the industry’s future, marrying traditional methods with modern marketing strategies in an ever-evolving landscape.