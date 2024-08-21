Livpure Secures ₹233 Crore Investment from M&G and Ncubate Partners

Livpure has secured ₹233 crore in funding from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital Partners to boost its growth. This includes ₹208 crore from M&G and ₹25 crore from Ncubate. The funds will help expand product offerings, enhance market presence, and focus on R&D. Livpure, founded in 2012, sells wellness products like water purifiers and aims to make clean water accessible to more people.

Livpure Secures ₹233 Crore Funding for Growth and Innovation

Exciting news from **Livpure**! On Wednesday, the company announced that it has successfully raised ₹233 crore in funding from two impactful partners: **M&G Investments** and **Ncubate Capital Partners**. Breaking it down, **Livpure** received around ₹208 crore from M&G’s Catalyst Strategy and an additional ₹25 crore from **Ncubate Capital Partners**. What does this mean for the future? Let’s take a closer look!

Fueling Growth and Expansion

The fresh infusion of capital is set to power **Livpure** as it aims to accelerate its category expansion, invest heavily in product development through R&D and innovation, and diversify its offerings. With an eye on enhancing its market presence, the company is determined to cater to the evolving needs of consumers in the home category.

Words from Leadership

**Navneet Kapoor**, Co-Founder and Chairman of **Livpure**, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with M&G’s Catalyst team to usher in our next phase of growth. This investment will empower us to innovate more rapidly, expand our product lineup, enhance our retail footprint, and make our top-notch home solutions more accessible to countless Indians.”

Further emphasizing their vision, **Rakesh Kaul**, Managing Director of **Livpure**, added, “We are particularly excited about enhancing our water-as-a-service model, along with eco-friendly solutions in home and kitchen products.”

A Glimpse at Livpure’s Offerings

Founded in 2012, **Livpure** has made a name for itself by offering a variety of wellness-focused solutions. Their impressive range includes **water purifiers**, subscription-based purifiers, **air coolers**, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and sleep accessories. A true one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers!

Commitment to a Sustainable Future

**Praveg Patil**, Head of Asia Pacific at **M&G Impact & Private Equity**, shared insights on the partnership: “As **Livpure** strives to reduce the cost of access to clean water—arguably one of humanity’s most vital resources—we find our goals perfectly aligned. This partnership highlights our dedication to sustainable technologies, and we’re excited to support **Livpure** as it scales and reaches new heights.”

InCred Capital’s Role

InCred Capital stepped in as the exclusive advisor to **Livpure** during this fundraising journey, proving instrumental in facilitating this significant investment.