Kae Capital Elevates Gaurav Chaturvedi and Appoints Abhishek Srivastava as General Partners

Kae Capital has appointed Gaurav Chaturvedi and Abhishek Srivastava as General Partners. Abhishek, formerly of Endiya Partners, brings extensive experience in early-stage VC. Gaurav, at Kae since 2018, will focus on new investments and strategy. Kae Capital, with about $250 million in capital, plans to invest in 20 start-ups from its newly raised ₹410 crore fund.

Exciting Leadership Changes at Kae Capital!

In some thrilling news from the venture capital scene, **Kae Capital** is stepping up its game by promoting **Gaurav Chaturvedi** to the role of **General Partner** and welcoming **Abhishek Srivastava** as another **General Partner**. These strategic movements signal Kae Capital’s commitment to excellence in the venture capital space!

Meet Abhishek Srivastava

**Abhishek Srivastava** isn’t new to the world of venture capital. Previously, he was the **Founding Director** at **Endiya Partners**, another respected early-stage fund. Prior to that, he made significant contributions as a **Principal** at **Ventureast**, a notable VC firm.

His expertise spans a range of sectors, having made impactful moves across **enterprise tech/SaaS**, emerging technologies, and selective consumer technology. Abhishek’s investment portfolio boasts impressive names like **Mylo**, **Altiushub**, and **Knit**, along with successful exits from companies like **Steradian**, **Skinkraft**, and **ShieldSquare**. Clearly, he knows how to spot potential!

Gaurav Chaturvedi’s Rise

**Gaurav Chaturvedi** has been with Kae Capital since 2018, bringing his keen insight into **enterprise software** and **B2B start-ups**. His knack for identifying promising start-ups across various domains has been indispensable.

As a **General Partner**, Gaurav will maintain his focus on leading fresh investments, managing the portfolio, and steering the firm’s strategic vision. His investment highlights include **Zetwerk**, **Disprz**, **Hiver**, **SuperAGI**, **Hatica**, and **Zyla Healthcare**—a testament to his capability in propelling start-ups to new heights.

Kae Capital: A Brief Overview

**Kae Capital**, established in 2012, is a sector-agnostic, pre-seed institutional fund with approximately **$250 million** under its management. The firm has invested in over **85 start-ups**, with significant names like **HealthKart**, **Porter**, **Nazara**, **Tata 1MG**, **Square Yards**, and **Rupeek** in its portfolio.

Most recently, Kae Capital raised **₹410 crore** for its **Winners Fund II** in September 2023 and aims to invest in around **20 start-ups** from this fund. Exciting times ahead!

Words from the Managing Partner

Expressing his enthusiasm for these appointments, **Sasha Mirchandani**, the Managing Partner of Kae Capital, remarked, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Abhishek Srivastava as a General Partner at Kae. We have known Abhishek for a while and are thrilled that he has agreed to join our partnership. Gaurav has been an integral part of Kae and has contributed immensely to our growth over the past few years. We’re very excited to see Gaurav flourish in his new role. I’m extremely positive about Kae’s journey in the years to come, with this great team working towards taking things to the next level.”