Emami Optimistic About Bangladesh Market Recovery After Recent Disruptions

Emami Remains Optimistic Amid Bangladesh Business Challenges

On Tuesday, **Emami**, a significant player in the **FMCG** sector, shared insights about its operations in **Bangladesh**, which are currently experiencing some turbulence. However, the company’s outlook remains bright, with no anticipated loss of market share moving forward.

Stabilizing Operations

Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting, **N.H. Bhansali**, CEO – Finance, Strategy & Business Development and CFO, explained that the situation in **Bangladesh** had been quite unsettled over the past month. “Our factories have begun operations again, and markets are reopening, so we are feeling hopeful about stabilizing things,” he stated, reassuring stakeholders about the company’s recovery efforts.

“While we are seeing some impact on our operations, we believe it’s manageable. We expect that the conditions will improve over time,” Bhansali added, highlighting resilience in the face of recent challenges.

Political Stability Brings Hope

Notably, many major **Indian FMCG** firms operate in **Bangladesh**, which has faced political uncertainties affecting their businesses. **Emami**, however, remains optimistic about its path forward following the establishment of a new government. “With this political stability, our expectations for business growth are high. We do not foresee any loss of market share,” Bhansali emphasized.

International Aspirations

Looking to the future, **Emami** aims to achieve a robust performance in its international operations, projecting double-digit growth this fiscal year. In fact, during the first quarter of FY25, the international business already saw an impressive 11% growth on a constant currency basis.

Strong Growth in Challenging Times

**R S Goenka**, Chairman of **Emami**, shared during the 41st AGM that despite global challenges like geopolitical crises and currency depreciation, the company’s international business thrived, growing by 11% in constant currency terms and 10% in **INR**. Growth was particularly strong in the **MENA** and **SAARC** regions, he noted.

Commitment to Expansion

Goenka reassured stakeholders that **Emami** is committed to achieving double-digit growth this financial year. The company’s focus is on boosting revenues while maintaining healthy profit margins and ensuring adequate cash flows for reinvestment in the business.

“We will continue exploring opportunities for both inorganic and strategic investments to expand our product categories,” the Chairman explained, expressing confidence in the company’s future. He pointed to a favorable economic environment, expected normal monsoon seasons, rural market recovery, and supportive government initiatives as key drivers for growth going forward.