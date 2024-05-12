30.1 C
Company Updates

JSW Steel’s crude steel output stays steady at 21.21 lakh tonnes in April

By ITN Media
JSW logo on modern office building facade

In Short:

JSW Steel produced 21.21 lakh tonnes of crude steel in April, similar to the previous month. In India, they made 20.55 lakh tonnes, slightly up from last year. However, JSW Steel USA produced 0.66 lakh tonnes, lower than the year before. Despite challenges, JSW Steel remains a key player in the global market with a strong presence in the industry.

JSW Steel’s April Production Remains Stable

JSW Steel, a key player in the steel industry, has reported that its consolidated crude steel production in April stayed almost unchanged at 21.21 lakh tonnes (LT).

  • Also read: Steel production drops amidst elections, exports continue to fall

Production Details

The company disclosed that the consolidated output for April was 21.13 LT in 2023. In India, JSW Steel produced 20.55 LT of crude steel compared to 20.33 LT in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the production at JSW Steel USA – Ohio saw a decline to 0.66 LT from 0.80 LT year-over-year.

About JSW Steel

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the $23 billion JSW Group, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation in the steel sector.

More articles

