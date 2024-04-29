Isidro Porqueras named as IndiGo’s transformation chief

In Short:

IndiGo has appointed Isidro Porqueras, former COO of European airline Volotea, as chief of transformation. With 25 years of experience in commercial, strategy, and operational roles, he is the first person to hold this position at IndiGo. Porqueras has a doctorate in physics, an MBA degree, and experience leading high-performance teams in competitive environments. This appointment comes as IndiGo plans to expand its long-haul markets in Europe and the US with an order of 30 Airbus A350 aircraft.

IndiGo appoints Isidro Porqueras as Chief of Transformation

Exciting news from IndiGo! The airline has welcomed a new member to their team – Isidro Porqueras, former COO of European airline Volotea. Porqueras, with a whopping 25 years of experience in commercial, strategy, and operational roles, is all set to take on the role of Chief of Transformation at IndiGo. This is a first for the airline, and we can’t wait to see the magic Porqueras brings to the table!

Bringing in expertise

Porqueras’ impressive background includes a doctorate in physics and an MBA degree. He has a track record of leading high-performance teams in competitive environments, making him the perfect fit for this new role at IndiGo.

New horizons for IndiGo

This appointment comes at a crucial time for IndiGo, as they gear up to expand their horizons with an order of 30 Airbus A350 aircraft. These new additions to their fleet will open up opportunities for long-haul flights to markets in Europe and the US. With Porqueras at the helm of transformation, we can expect big things from IndiGo in the future!