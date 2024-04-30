Elon Musk cuts senior executives in new Tesla job cuts: Report

In Short:

Elon Musk is cutting senior management at Tesla and laying off more employees due to falling sales. Senior directors Rebecca Tinucci and Daniel Ho are leaving, along with roughly 500 Supercharger employees. Musk highlighted the need for cost reduction and expressed disappointment in some executives. The public policy team will also be dissolved. Earlier this month, Tesla laid off over 10% of its workforce.

Elon Musk Shaking Up Tesla’s Management Team

Elon Musk is making some bold moves at Tesla, as reported by The Information. He’s thinning out the senior management team and saying goodbye to hundreds of employees, all in an effort to address falling sales and speed up the restructuring process.

Key Departures

Rebecca Tinucci, the senior director of Tesla’s Supercharger business, and Daniel Ho, head of new products, are among those leaving. According to The Information, Musk plans to let go of all employees working under Tinucci and Ho, including about 500 people in the Supercharger group.

Musk’s Email

In an email to senior executives, Musk emphasized the need to be more aggressive in cutting costs and reducing headcount. He mentioned that some members of the executive team are not taking these actions seriously enough.

Other Changes

Additionally, Tesla’s public policy team, led by former executive Rohan Patel, will be dissolved, as per the report.

While Tesla has not responded to Reuters‘ request for comment yet, these moves follow the recent announcement of over 10% job cuts at the company in response to challenging market conditions.

Leadership Shifts

Notably, battery development chief Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel are also stepping down from their roles at Tesla, with Musk expressing gratitude for their contributions.

Stay tuned for more updates as Tesla navigates through these changes.