IMPAL Reports ₹22 Crore Profit After Tax for September Quarter

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL), part of the T S Santhanam Group, reported a standalone profit of ₹22.37 crore for Q2 2024, up from ₹20.73 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased to ₹187 crore from ₹177 crore. For the first half of the fiscal year, PAT rose to ₹43 crore from ₹38 crore, with revenue growing slightly to ₹380 crore.

IMPAL Delivers Strong Financial Performance in Q2

**India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL)**, a proud member of the **T S Santhanam Group**, which is itself a key part of the renowned **TVS Group of Companies**, has recently shared some exciting financial news. For the quarter that ended on **September 30, 2024**, the company achieved a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of **₹22.37 crore**, marking a significant uptick from **₹20.73 crore** during the same period last year.

Robust Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations has also shown promising growth, soaring to **₹187 crore**, compared to **₹177 crore** in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. The profit before tax saw a similar upward trajectory, reaching **₹29 crore** this quarter, up from **₹25 crore**.

Consolidated Earnings Reflect Solid Performance

On a consolidated basis, IMPAL’s performance remained strong, with a profit after tax of **₹23 crore**, an increase from **₹21 crore** in the second quarter of last fiscal. Revenue for this segment was reported at **₹190 crore**, an improvement over **₹182 crore** from last year.

Half-Year Results Show Consistent Growth

Looking at the bigger picture for the half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company’s standalone PAT rose to **₹43 crore**, compared to **₹38 crore** from the first half of the previous fiscal year. During this period, revenue also climbed to **₹380 crore**, slightly better than **₹377 crore** recorded last year.

Consolidated H1 Figures Stand Tall

In consolidated terms, IMPAL posted a PAT of **₹43 crore** for the first half of this fiscal, up from **₹39 crore** during the same time last year. Revenue during this period was **₹388 crore**, outpacing the **₹376 crore** from the previous year.

With these impressive figures, **IMPAL** is clearly on a positive trajectory, showcasing its resilience and operational efficiency in a competitive market.