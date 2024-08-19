IIT-Madras Incubator Youth Energy Secures ₹1.53 Crore in Funding

Yotuh Energy, a clean tech start-up from IIT Madras, raised ₹1.53 crore to develop electric refrigeration systems for cold chain logistics. Founded by IIT Delhi alumni in 2022, it aims to reduce fuel use and costs in transportation. The funding will enhance their innovative technology. Advisor Vinod Dasari praises their sustainability efforts as key for the industry’s future.

Exciting News from Yotuh Energy!

In a significant boost for the clean tech landscape, **Yotuh Energy**, a vibrant start-up incubated at **IIT-Madras**, has just secured ₹1.53 crore in funding, thanks to a round led by **Campus Angels Network**. This funding marks a crucial step for Yotuh Energy as they continue their mission to revolutionize vehicle refrigeration systems, particularly for mid-mile and last-mile cold chain logistics.

A Glimpse into Yotuh Energy

Founded in 2022 by a talented trio of **IIT Delhi** alumni—**Vivek Mahindrakar**, **Shaivee Malik**, and **Dharmik Bapodara**—Yotuh Energy has quickly gained recognition. They’ve received grants and accolades from notable organizations such as the **Ministry of Agriculture**, **DST**, **MeitY**, **Acumen**, and even the **US Embassy to India** through **ACIR**. Their innovative approach to electrifying refrigeration systems is swiftly gaining traction.

How Does Their Technology Work?

Yotuh Energy’s cutting-edge electric active refrigeration system utilizes a powerful **Lithium-Ion battery** and operates separately from the vehicle’s main engine. This unique system leverages proprietary adaptive control technology, greatly enhancing the efficiency of intra-city transportation for perishables. With this innovation, small commercial vehicles and commercial EVs can be transformed for robust cold chain operations.

What’s Next for Yotuh Energy?

This new investment will pave the way for Yotuh Energy’s continued development and deployment of their products. The funds will specifically advance their proprietary adaptive control technology, eliminate dependency on fuel, lower operational costs, and promote greener practices in the logistics sector.

Voices Behind the Vision

“Our goal is to make cold chain logistics more accessible, affordable, and sustainable,” stated **Dharmik Bapodara**, co-founder of Yotuh Energy. “We’re steering towards a future enriched by innovation and advanced refrigeration technologies.”

Adding to their advisory strength, **Vinod Dasari**, the former Managing Director of **Ashok Leyland** and ex-CEO of **Royal Enfield**, is backing Yotuh Energy. He remarked enthusiastically, “Yotuh Energy’s pioneering electric refrigeration technology represents a major advancement in cold chain logistics. Their resolve towards sustainability and efficiency is just what the industry needs. I’m eager to witness how their solutions will reshape the market.”